BELLAIRE — The main winter holidays may be over, but many area restaurants provide seasonal cocktails during the winter months.
Terrain Restaurant General Manager Jenna Minish said they started by collecting a large amount of King Orchards plums at the end of the season.
“We’re making a martini-style drink from it,” Minish said.
Iott Seed Farms in Kalkaska provides the potatoes, while Grand Traverse Distillery makes and bottles the purple beverage using North River vodka, a Michigan-made liquor. Minish said they call it “Skipping Stones.”
“It’s cool to have a local potato vodka,” she said. “It fuses really well. It reminds me of a sweet tart. It’s not overly sweet.”
During the holidays, staff served the Merry Mule: their take on a Moscow mule. This drink is made with ginger beer, cranberry gin, lime, thyme and Michigan cranberries.
Minish said they plan to still have it for another month or so. In the meantime, they are already planning to make other red beverages for Valentine’s Day.
“We’re constantly changing seasonally,” she said.
Their priority, she said, is featuring local distillers in their drinks.
“We can use a liqueur from the Great Lakes region in the dead of winter,” Minish said. “We like to be able to get things regionally for our small business.”
Terrain Restaurant also offers the Taste of Terrain on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Guests may select an appetizer, entrée and dessert for $25 per person.
The business is open from 5-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
Brasserie Amie bar manager AnnMarie Hickman said the eggnog cocktail kicked off their wintertime drink list. This custard-based beverage is made with milk, spices, vanilla and heavy cream.
Though this drink was only available in December, Hickman said January brings other items like a spiced sour beverage. Hickman said they mix cognac and ginger liqueur with cranberry syrup and fresh citrus juices.
“The warming spices are very wintry,” she said.
A hot toddy drink may appear on the menu soon, Hickman added. She plans to create this with English breakfast tea, honey and lemon and basil vodka.
“It’s not too heavy,” she said.
Other beverages on the current menu include the La Poire Effervescent (pear and rosemary flavored) and the smoked Sazerac (fig and plum). Hickman said the Sazerac is smoked at the table.
“I do fresh, local and French,” Hickman said of creating the bar menu. “I use that as inspiration. We use local ingredients whenever possible.”
The restaurant is open for brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Monday and dinner from 5-9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
