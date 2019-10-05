The Sunday began innocently enough.
Coffee, a pastry, the newspaper. We started to talk about the day. Was it time to deal with the many heads of cabbage we bought at the market the day before? Was I ready for what felt like a monumental undertaking? We had a massive crock purchased a year ago sitting in the basement. We had an expert, my 86-year-old German father, visiting with us. We were going to make sauerkraut for the first time.
In true family style, we dressed up for the occasion. Out came the Tyrolean hat and a couple of cartoonish aprons printed with traditional Bavarian garb. My sister donned a scarf on her head babushka style. I put on my lederhosen. German music played loudly in the background. We called our neighbors to help, and the party began.
It was a beautiful day, so we decided to work outside. We set up the cutting boards, sharpened the knives, brought up the crock and cleaned it out. My father showed us how to cut the cabbage by hand, clearly enjoying his role as chef in charge. After a layer was placed into the crock, he would add handfuls of salt. “How much?” I asked, hoping for some measurement, but “This much!” was what I got as he held his hand over the cabbage, reminiscing about his father doing the same. He tamped the layer down with the base of an old wooden screw. The process was repeated and took quite a while for all that cabbage. When we were finished, beer was poured, and toasts were made to our fine work.
My father told many stories while we worked: of his childhood in Germany and making sauerkraut in the fall, of going to the cellar all year round when his mother needed it. He told us of the communal brewing of beer in their village: each farmer contributing their grain and hops and taking home their share of the beer afterwards, a task the women did, the beer in containers strapped on their backs. “Was it to protect the beer from men who might drink some along the way?” I wondered. “I think so,” he said, laughing.
When I look at the photos of that morning and see his very happy face, I am so glad we did this project with him. Our neighbors enjoyed themselves as well, and many hands did indeed make light work.
We will have our Oktoberfest party this month, as we have had for the past seven years. Oktoberfest originated in Munich, in 1810, to celebrate a royal marriage and has evolved into the largest “volkfest” in the world. It’s a party on a grand scale, and so likewise, we do the same, inviting many of our neighbors and friends for the afternoon “fest.” We string up a Bavarian flag and light the firepit if it is a cool day. As much as we can, we keep the party outdoors.
It’s a drop-in affair, and there is a nice rhythm to the people flowing in and out and to the food and drink we offer. In the early part of the afternoon, we make pumpkin donuts outside, dropping them into the fryer set up over the propane burner. The table has string for making pretzel necklaces to wear at the party. We have a cider press in the yard and bushels of apples. Guests are asked to bring a bottle or jug to take cider home with them, and just about every child there can be found running the press at some point.
Brats are grilled and kept warm in a pot of beer braise on top of the gas grill. My father’s sauerkraut and apple dish is also found warming there. Later in the afternoon, I might bring out flammkuchen (an onion tart) and apple strudel. Of course, there is beer, beer, beer; and wine and hard cider brought by guests. People walking by are invited to join, music plays, and the day passes into the evening. On more than one occasion, stragglers come late. At this point we simply sit, staring at the fire, and tell stories of the afternoon’s event.
That’s what it’s about after all. Sharing stories, creating memories, and gathering people together. My father felt it; he remarked more than once that we had such nice friends and how much fun we have doing things. He loved being a part of it. They said the same of him. His memories and stories will be added to ours, enriching us all.
Prost!
Opa’s Sweet Sauerkraut
Serves 15-18, recipe can be halved
The word “sauer” means sour or acidic, which happens when the cabbage (“kraut”) ferments. The sweetness of this dish comes from the apple and cabbage, not necessarily the sugar in this recipe.
2 T. neutral oil (safflower or canola)
1 large yellow onion, cut into small dice
1 medium head green cabbage, shredded as for cole slaw
2-3 apples, granny smith or golden delicious, peeled and cut into small dice
½ t. salt
½ t. pepper
2 bay leaves
1 T. caraway seeds
¾ C. dry white wine
1 t. sugar
2 lb. sauerkraut (I prefer draining it)
Water as needed
Heat oil in a large heavy pot or Dutch oven. Add onion and sauté until softened, then add the cabbage and apples, and cook until softened, about 15 minutes in all. Add the salt and pepper, bay leaves, caraway, wine and sugar and cook over medium heat about 5 minutes. Add sauerkraut and turn heat to low, partially cover and cook about one hour, checking the pot now and then and adding water if it gets too dry. Taste and correct seasonings by adding more sugar, salt or pepper.
— My father, Ted Schueler
Flammkuchen
Flammkuchen is a flatbread that originated in Alsace, and while it is not a Bavarian dish, we were served it often there. The word “kuchen” means cake and “flamm” means flame, perhaps referring to the heat of the oven when making this fast cooking recipe.
Serves 10 — 12
1/3 lb. bacon, cut into small matchstick pieces (lardons)
2 yellow or white onions, sliced thinly
¾ C. crème fraiche or sour cream
¼ t. nutmeg
¼ t. salt
4 oz. gruyere or Leelanau Cheese raclette (about 2 1/3 cups finely grated)
Pizza dough (your own or store bought) enough for a 17’ x 12” rectangle, about 1.3 lbs.
Black pepper to taste
2 T. minced chives, or chopped parsley if chives are not available
Heat oven to 500 degrees.
If your pizza dough is refrigerated, take out to let it come to room temperature.
Heat a sauté or cast-iron pan over medium heat. Cook bacon in the pan until the pieces begin to crisp, about 5 minutes.
Remove bacon and place on paper towels to drain. Add onions with a pinch of salt to the pan and cook slowly, over low – medium heat, until golden brown, about 10-15 minutes. Remove onions with a slotted spoon to a plate.
Whisk crème fraiche or sour cream with the nutmeg and salt. Have the grated cheese ready.
To assemble: Sprinkle a baking sheet (called a “half sheet”) or cookie sheet liberally with flour. Roll or stretch the dough into a rectangle, then place it on the baking sheet, again stretching as much as possible without ripping it to the edges of the pan. Edges can be thicker. Add toppings: first, crème fraiche or sour cream, then onions, bacon and grated cheese. Top with black pepper to taste. Place in oven.
Bake for about 10 — 15 minutes, or until the crust is lightly brown and the toppings are bubbling.
Remove from oven to a cutting board or serving platter and scatter the chives or parsley over top.
Best eaten when hot.
You can bake it in a pizza stone if you’d like, making sure to assemble on a flat sheet or overturned baking sheet covered with flour so you can slide the bread onto the stone. Baking time may be less.
— Rose Hollander, with help from my cousin Christa in Germany
This is a delicious sauce for donuts, plain cakes, ice cream and couldn’t be easier. No sugar needed!
I make this when we have a lot of cider on hand.
Cider “Syrup”
Makes ½ cup
4 C. apple cider
Place cider in a heavy bottom pot and bring to a boil, then reduce heat so cider is at a slow boil and cook until reduced to syrup consistency. This should take about an hour, but watch it closely as it can burn quickly after it gets to the syrupy stage
— Rose Hollander
When I was young, we lived on the ground floor of an apartment building with a backyard. Our kitchen window opened to the yard, and from it my mother would often feed the neighborhood children a snack she called “cooked mice.” The name came from the shape the dough took when it was dropped into oil to fry, creating a bit of a tail. It was served with powdered sugar. She was quite popular. The following recipe is my seasonal version.
Pumpkin Donuts
Makes 5 dozen small donut holes, or 24 regular donuts and 24 holes.
3 ½ C. unbleached all-purpose flour
4 t. baking powder
½ t. baking soda
1 t. salt
1 t. ground cinnamon
½ t. ground ginger
¼ t. ground nutmeg or allspice
1 C. sugar
3 T. unsalted butter, at room temperature
1 large egg
2 egg yolks
1 t. vanilla extract
½ C. buttermilk plus 1 T.
1 C. pumpkin puree (canned is fine)
Vegetable oil (canola is good) for frying
Powdered sugar (about 1 cup, depending on how much you sprinkle!)
Sugar and cinnamon (1 cup sugar + 4 tsp cinnamon)
Whisk dry ingredients, except sugar, in a medium bowl. Using an electric or stand mixer, beat sugar and better until blended, then beat in egg and yolks, then vanilla.
Gradually add the buttermilk, then the pumpkin. Using a rubber spatula, fold in dry ingredients, a cup at a time, blending gently.
Cover with plastic and refrigerate three hours or overnight.
When ready to fry, if you are making donut shapes, sprinkle 2 baking sheets and a work surface with flour.
Press 1/3 of the dough to about ½ inch thickness on the floured work surface, then cut out 2 – 3 inch rounds and arrange on the baking sheets. Repeat until they are all cut, then cut the holes using a 1 inch cutter.
For simple drop donuts, use a spoon and drop the rough dough balls into the oil at the temperature and depth described below.
Line more baking sheets with paper towel. Pour oil into a large deep skillet so you have 1 ½ inches and heat to 365 – 370 degrees (use a deep fry thermometer.)
Fry in batches, about 2 minutes per side, bringing the oil up to temp should it go down.
Remove with a slotted spoon to the paper towels and when cool, roll in powdered sugar or cinnamon sugar and serve.
— Rose Hollander, adapted from epicurious
