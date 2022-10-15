BENZONIA — A monthly luncheon series at Grow Benzie highlights produce from area farms.
Grow Benzie Systems Resource Manager Gaia Pampu said during the summer they connected with nearby Cold Creek Farm to “trial” the event this year. The Luncheon Series began relatively recently, after a volunteer wanted to donate and provide an experience.
“We’re very excited to host this lunch series to celebrate healthy eating in Benzie County and local growers and to reconnect with the [Grow Benzie] campus again,” Pampu said. “It aligns with the mission of this organization to connect people to each other.”
She said they provided a “space to play with unconventional foods” that guests may not have eaten before or seen prepared a certain way. They emphasize seasonal ingredients from area farmers who participated in the weekly Grow Benzie Community Market.
The monthly menus include vegetables from Cold Creek Farm in Benzonia, Bluebird Farm & Gardens in Empire and the Lively Farm near Maple City. The October event will include a root vegetable salad, two soups (vegetable bean and squash coconut), an eggplant and pepper frittata with potatoes and a dessert.
Julie Cramer started volunteering with Grow Benzie a couple years ago. She manages the weekly farm market and is a partner at Cold Creek Farm. They use the Grow Benzie incubator kitchen to make their spice blends and hot sauce.
The lunch series, she said, is a way to showcase their produce and educate community members about seasonal produce and the growing process.
“You have to be creative and flexible with what’s available and what tastes the best at the time,” Cramer said.
Frankfort resident Jan Wynne said she enjoyed every lunch over the summer. She remembered the cheeses in July and a strawberry rhubarb crepe served with goat cheese at another event.
“They were beautifully presented and in a creative way,” Wynne said. “Hopefully we can get this thing to grow and develop into something bigger for the next season.”
The Luncheon Series continues from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 17 at Grow Benzie.
This is the final event this season, but Pampu said they would like to put these back on the calendar next year.
“We hope to bring more folks in through the door to experience that farm-to-table event,” she said. “We’ve had a lot of happy attendees.”
The four-course meal is served outdoors, depending on the weather. Admission is $25 per person, with proceeds supporting the venue’s incubator kitchen. Call Grow Benzie at 231-882-9510 or go to growbenzie.org/events to reserve seats.
