TRAVERSE CITY — Area restaurants offer Christmas Day meals for people who do not wish to cook on the holiday.
Artisan Waterfront Restaurant and Tavern offers three courses with optional wine pairings. Seasonal cocktails — like maple eggnog and mulled wine — are also on the menu.
Executive Chef Frederic Kieffer said they decided to do something different than just serving lunch or dinner.
“It’s a prix fixe for the whole day,” Kieffer said. “We try to showcase the holidays. We try to cover all our bases in terms of our offerings.”
The three-course menu, Kieffer said, goes beyond what people can find at Artisan on a regular day. He said the lamb shank will probably be the most popular entrée choice. Other options include walleye and a filet.
Dessert offerings include a yule log cake, apple cranberry crumble or the spiced rum bread pudding. Kieffer said they tweaked the bread pudding to fit the setting.
“We like to use fig, but in Traverse City, we used sour (tart) cherries,” he said.
He added that the restaurant’s Connecticut location has done Christmas Day meals for several years now. The Traverse City eatery opened for business in fall 2021, and in December hosted its first Christmas dinner.
“We want it to feel like it’s your dining room,” Kieffer said. “The menu is about what you would want to do at home for that day. We added items to fancy things up a bit.”
Aerie Restaurant and Lounge presents its annual Christmas Day Buffet. Selections include a carving station with glazed ham and other meats, chicken and waffles, an omelet station, a variety of holiday desserts and other dishes.
Grand Traverse Resort and Spa Communications Manager Caroline Rizzo said the holiday buffet is a longtime tradition at the resort.
“Christmas is such a wonderful time to come together and enjoy a delicious meal,” Rizzo said. “We have guests joining us who have been coming to the Christmas buffet as a family for decades. We love becoming part of families’ holiday traditions.”
She said people may want to stop at the decorated tree in the lobby before taking the elevator to the 16th floor restaurant.
Additionally, community members may find a meal at Trinity Lutheran Church and School in Traverse City and at the United Methodist Church in East Jordan from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.