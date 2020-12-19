TRAVERSE CITY — Many people may alter their traditional holiday gatherings because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Northern Michigan restaurants and bakeries provide options for families and small groups, especially those that prefer not to cook this year.
Pearl’s New Orleans Kitchen Chef Ben Croff said they usually remain closed on holidays, but this year the Elk Rapids restaurant wanted to serve community members.
“It’s a take-and-bake Christmas dinner,” Croff said. “We did one for Thanksgiving, keeping in mind people who aren’t traveling or seeing families.”
The menu, Croff said, features simple comfort foods with a twist. Dinner starts with a traditional shrimp cocktail and then continues with cherry pecan salad, sirloin beast roast with root vegetables and a cauliflower au gratin. People can also enjoy a pumpkin spiced bread pudding for dessert.
“We designed the menu so it travels well,” he said. “It’s traditional with a Pearl’s take to it. We always add Cajun or Creole flavoring to everything we do.”
Though meant to serve two, Croff said people can order multiple dinners. Families of four can double their order for themselves or purchase meals for another family or couple.
“This is the time of year when we’re thinking of others,” he said.
The order deadline is Dec. 21 so staff can prepare and obtain the ingredients, Croff said.
Trattoria Stella Business Manager Sarah Bielman said the restaurant started providing takeout of its regular and holiday menus as a way to pivot while dine-in service is off the table.
Appetizers from Chef Myles Anton and pies made by pastry chef Elise Curtis-Dull were available for Thanksgiving and are often on the table when staff caters events. Bielman said they decided to keep them on the menu for Christmas and New Year’s.
“These appetizers were so well received,” she said. “It’s a fun thing, especially around the holidays.”
The snacks: pesto meatballs, bite-sized wild mushroom and goat cheese tarts and Sicilian empanadas called “Mpanatigghi.” Bielman said this contains sweet potato, potato and carrots and come with a relish on the side.
A dark chocolate peppermint pie is their new offering for Christmas, Bielman said.
Bielman said they also have pumpkin and apple crumble varieties. All pies are 9 inches and serve four to six. Whipped cream, gelato or sorbet can be added to any dessert order.
“They make really good accompaniments for the pies,” she said.
All to-go items are packaged with reheating instructions, if applicable, and a background story about where the dish is from. Customers can also get wine pairing suggestions when picking up their meals. Bielman said they recently turned the restaurant bar into a wine shop.
The restaurant is not limiting the number of accepted orders, but Bielman said people must request their items by midnight Dec. 21.
Other food-focused businesses provide sweet treats for the holiday season.
Third Coast Bakery concocted cookie decorating kits. Each kit includes 12 gluten-, dairy- and soy- free vegan sugar cookies, a tub of vanilla frosting and three types of organic candies. Online and in-store orders are accepted through Dec. 24. Shipping is available.
Christmas cookies, cakes, cupcakes and cocoa bombs are available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 23 from Hannah’s in Lake Leelanau. Customers can also purchase gift boxes to ship to loved ones, friends or themselves.
