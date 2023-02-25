TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Restaurant Week returns with more than 35 participants from Feb. 26 through March 4.
The Burrow opened its doors on the west side last summer, making it a newcomer to this year’s event.
Honest Hospitality TC CEO and Managing Partner Adrienne Brunette said they are looking forward to participating in Restaurant Week.
“We have a more traditional dining experience,” Brunette said. “I’m excited to get in front of some new faces — being that we’re still new. Come check it out and get a variety without overspending.”
Their $35 menu features a choice of Caesar salad or butternut squash bisque for the appetizer; a sandwich, herby pasta or salmon dish for the main course and key lime pie or a chocolate dessert.
“We chose our French dip, which has been our most popular sandwich,” Brunette said of the entrée option. “I think of it like a dinner sandwich.”
She said they buy the pasta from their sister restaurant The Flying Noodle. Diners can order it without chicken for a vegetarian option. She added that the salmon is a new dish on their menu this month and the key lime pie is “always on the menu now,” as people have asked for it year round.
The prix fixe menu is only available for dinner, as Brunette said they already offer lunch specials.
Honest Hospitality TC also operates Mama Lu’s and The Flying Noodle in downtown Traverse City. These eateries are not part of the traditional Restaurant Week. Instead, Brunette said The Flying Noodle offers pasta deals and Mama Lu’s is doing taco week specials.
Trattoria Stella Business Manager Sarah Bielman said Restaurant Week is their busiest of the winter.
They have several varieties on their menu — with pasta (lasagna or elk sausage ravioli), chicken fettuccine, beef and fish entrees available.
“We don’t just have a couple choices,” Bielman said. “We have a full menu. We hit all the categories for everybody.”
Appetizers like the duck liver pate and burrata are available as add-ons, Bielman said.
Bielman said seats are filling up, but walk-ins can sit at the bar and order from the Restaurant Week menu. The restaurant opens at 4 p.m. for dinner service.
Downtown Traverse City hosts the annual event. Downtown Experience Coordinator Abby Taylor said they introduced a new price tier this year. Restaurants could choose whether to offer their three-course menu for $25, $35 or $45.
“There are three different options this year to make sure it’s successful for all restaurants, especially with prices going up,” Taylor said.
Other than that change, Taylor said the event is similar to last year because “people enjoy it the way it is. It’s a staple.”
“We really love this week to focus on our great restaurants in town,” she said. “Go out and support local, even just for one night.”
Reservations are encouraged at most restaurants. Both The Burrow and Trattoria Stella use Resy.com.
Red Mesa Grill includes cocktails in its $35 price, and Rare Bird Brewpub includes a 5-ounce beer with each course for $35. Diners can add a wine pairing for another $30 at Artisan, or $35 at Bahia or The Tasting Room.
A few restaurants are planning to extend their event menu: The Tasting Room through March 7, Mammoth Distilling through March 9, PepeNero through March 11 and The Boathouse Restaurant until March 12. Menus and a complete list of participants are available at www.downtowntc.com/traverse-city-restaurant-week/.
