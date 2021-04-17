GLEN ARBOR — Glen Lake Restaurant Week marks the beginning of the summer season for many Leelanau County eateries.
At least five restaurants prepare to serve three courses for one price from April 23 to May 1.
Glen Lake Chamber of Commerce has presented this event since 2014. Marketing Director Raquel Jackson said they canceled last year during the initial wave of COVID-19 shutdowns.
Overall, she said the event succeeds in helping businesses prepare for their busy season.
“It’s been a nice shoulder season — meaning it’s not summer,” Jackson said. “It’s a nice way to get people out whether locals or visitors. With so many events canceled, we wanted to give people something to look forward to.”
Blu in Glen Arbor reopens on the first day of Glen Lake Restaurant Week. The restaurant closed at the end of October.
Chef-Owner Randy Chamberlain said he aims to keep the $35 menu similar to previous years. Guests will be able to choose duck confit, steak or fresh fish for their entrée alongside an appetizer and dessert. Chamberlain added that the duck dish is popular during regular dinners at the restaurant.
Chamberlain said in the past, all seats were claimed within the week before the event. This time, they can only fill half the dining room — about 25 people — because of pandemic restrictions. He expects they will still sell out, and they offer the same menu for curbside pickup if people prefer.
“It’s going to be about all we can handle this year,” Chamberlain said. “With COVID and labor issues, our plan for the spring and summer is to be open five days a week.”
Blu serves dinner Tuesday through Saturday.
La Becasse resumes business April 21. Co-owner Brooke Hazael-Massieux said they recently took a six-week break, but otherwise were open as much as possible throughout the pandemic.
“It was nice to have a break, but restaurant week is always a fun jumping-off point,” Hazael-Massieux said. “It gives us a chance to get some much-needed business before the season starts.”
The Glen Lake Restaurant Week menu, she said, is still in the works, but they hope to feature seasonal ingredients as well as suggested drink pairings.
“We’re playing with a springtime in Paris theme,” she said.
Additional participants are Art’s Tavern, Cherry Public House and Western Avenue Grill.
Previous participants included Trattoria Funistrada, Glen Arbor Wines and Nonna’s at the Homestead. Jackson said these decided not to join partly because of the pandemic. Eateries are able to sign up still.
“We wanted to leave it open ended,” she added. “If people want to participate, we’d be happy to support them. We can promote the restaurants able to open this year. They’re still here.”
Many restaurants will provide menus on their websites and social media pages. Reservations and takeout orders may be accepted. Contact the establishments for more details.
