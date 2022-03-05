TRAVERSE CITY — J&S Hamburg owners Jason and Tiffany McQueer initially began offering free meals for kids in April 2020, after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer closed all schools in Michigan in response to COVID-19.
Nearly two years later, the couple provided more than 75,000 meals through Project Feed the Kids, which they turned into a nonprofit.
“I knew there was a need for sure,” Tiffany said. “Our families needed help when we were kids. Our kids help pack meals now. The world goes full circle.”
McQueer said they now stock their cooler with about 900 meals on weekends — compared to the 81 they started with in 2020.
On Thursdays, the McQueer family usually fills each paper bag with a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, chips or pretzels, juice and yogurt. Local company GoGo squeeZ, McQueer said, contributed many items to the lunches.
“It’s a donation-based program, so we do what we can,” she said. “Donations don’t cover it all every week. There’s no way we could do it without our community.”
A cooler is set up outside the Traverse City restaurant and at The Rock of Kingsley. They are planning to offer meals in Kalkaska soon. McQueer said they just need to finalize a location for the cooler.
“There is a demand in those communities,” she said. “It shortens the drive for families who already use our cooler.”
Anyone in the area may grab a bag from the coolers— no restrictions or requirements, McQueer said.
“If you’re hungry, just come get a meal,” she said. “We want to help as many families as we can.”
Northern Michigan native Broc Crandall founded Stocked, a local delivery company, about a year ago.
Crandall said he has known Tiffany McQueer for three or four years. A couple months ago, he asked her how Stocked can help with Project Feed the Kids.
“We’re very community focused,” Crandall said. “We want to give back as much as we can.”
Rather than donate money, the company allows people to purchase items needed for the meals. They shop for the products in stores and then deliver them to J&S for free.
This donation option, Crandall said, makes it easier for the McQueers because they do not need to take time to shop for those items. Plus, the community impact is evident.
“These kids need meals,” he said. “People are grateful for these meals, and this helps tremendously.”
Visit stocked-up.com to place an order.
Additionally, Fox Motors plans to match online donations, up to $5,000, to Project Feed the Kids through March 31. Find the fundraiser through the J&S Hamburg Facebook page.
Community members may also drop off money or send checks to the restaurant at 1083 W. South Airport Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.