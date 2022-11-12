ACME — Grand Traverse Resort and Spa Executive Chef Auston Minnich put together a five-course meal using a distillery’s products for the Maker’s Mark Bourbon Dinner.
The meal starts with a deviled egg carbonara. The appetizer is made with bacon, pea shoots, parmesan and black truffle. Next, diners can “fill up with good old lobster mac and cheese,” Minnich said.
“I went a little bit off course,” Minnich said of creating the menu. “I’m thinking duck, a bourbon-marinated steak . . . the lobster mac and cheese has spices that match with the bourbon flavors.”
He added that he used duck fat in this dish to incorporate a sweeter element. The fat comes from the duck confit — the third course of the dinner. The steak is a bourbon molasses ribeye, served with a potato puree and asparagus.
“I went with fall: the colors, the warmness of certain days and the coolness of other days,” Minnich said. “I chose seasonal and filling items.”
The dinner finishes, Minnich said, with chocolate truffles. He adds cherries because “we’re well known for that.”
Each of the five food courses is paired with a drink that features Maker’s Mark bourbon. The first is a neat pour of a cask strength bourbon.
Grand Traverse Resort and Spa Public Relations Manager Caroline Rizzo said the other four are made into cocktails. The Maker’s Mark 46 is used in a fig-flavored Manhattan, a spicy Gold Rush and an Affogato — an espresso and chocolate beverage.
“It’s a very warm menu,” Rizzo said. “They’re delectable, warm, luxurious cocktails.”
In addition to the meal, Tina Langley, a Maker’s Mark brand ambassador, plans to share the distillery’s story. Rizzo said attendees will be “immersed in the experience” as if they were on a tour of the distillery.
Minnich will also be available to answer guests’ questions.
“I come out with every course,” he said. “I’m always an open book. We’re excited this has come back.”
Rizzo added that they hosted a similar event a couple times in the past. Last year they worked with Iron Fish Distillery in Thompsonville. She said this year they wanted “a bigger bourbon emphasis” and landed on the Maker’s Mark Bourbon Dinner.
Seats are limited for the Nov. 18 event; online reservations are accepted through Eventbrite.com. Tickets are $109.
