Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 35 kts from the southwest and highest waves around 8 feet. * WHERE...Grand Traverse Bay south of a line Grand Traverse Light to Norwood MI, Sleeping Bear Point to Grand Traverse Light MI, Point Betsie to Sleeping Bear Point MI and Manistee to Point Betsie MI. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&