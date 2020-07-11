TRAVERSE CITY — Edward Caballero moved to northern Michigan from Arizona in 2015.
While taking engineering classes at Northwestern Michigan College, he worked as a cook at La Senorita, a server at Applebee’s, a chef at Georgina’s and a burger flipper at Don’s Drive-In.
These experiences led Caballero to open TC Mexican at Center City Kitchen, a shared commercial incubator space, in June.
“While going to school I worked at restaurants and just got the bug to feed people again,” Caballero said. “I like to fly drones and code, but my real talent is in the kitchen. I am very excited to feed Traverse City.”
The restaurant, 767 Duell Rd., serves Sonoran-style Mexican fare.
Caballero explained that Sonoran is the northern Mexican state near Arizona and the name of the desert that includes Tucson, where he lived. He grew up cooking in his tata (grandpa) Gilbert Molina’s kitchen, but also learned from his grandmas and mother.
The menu features sirloin, roast beef and rotisserie chicken as well as staples like tacos and burritos. Perhaps a more unusual item is a beef hot dog topped with guacamole and cheese.
“The house beans and cheese and pico de gallo are the heart of the restaurant,” he said. “The beans are everybody’s favorite. You can make it spicy with salsa, but everything is generally mild.”
Salsas varieties include mild roasted green chile, medium to hot pico de gallo and hot red chile.
“Some recipes are family secrets; some are my own,” Caballero said.
TC Mexican is open for curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. Delivery is available through DoorDash. Caballero added that he hopes to expand to daily hours soon.
Miguel Osorio owns Osorio Tacos y Salsas in Williamsburg. The restaurant is only open for takeout during the COVID-19 outbreak.
However, Osorio said they recently opened a food truck to sell a handful of homemade dishes at 1500 U.S. 31 North in Traverse City. The truck is parked in the lot of the former Calypso Mediterranean Grill.
This location is close to the Traverse City State Park and many hotels on the east side of town. Osorio said this makes it perfect for locals and tourists.
“A lot of local people are supporting us,” he said. “We’re busy. I’m having fun.”
The menu, of course, features salsas, but Osorio said they also provide traditional tacos, flautas (chicken fried rolled tacos), quesadillas and more. They plan to add chips and salsa to the offerings next week.
Osorio said the salsas contain no vinegar and no preservatives — only vegetables. They only use fresh ingredients.
“You’re eating so healthy,” he said. “I make ones that make you sweat too. I like spicy. It’s a little taste of southern Mexico, our style.”
Osorio Tacos y Salsas food truck is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through October. Customers can eat in their car, on the patio or take the food home.
