TRAVERSE CITY — The two-week Traverse City Restaurant Week concluded March 7.
The Downtown Development Authority is collecting feedback from area eateries.
Nick Viox said so far they received comments from fewer than half of the participants, but overall “people were very pleased with how this two-week structure went.”
Viox said they do not expect to offer the same format next year, if “everything is in a healthier place.”
He said this format helped the DDA meet their goals, but most restaurants want to welcome customers in person.
He emphasized the takeout option, which many restaurants found helped increase their sales from last year.
“We’re thankful that the community is supporting local restaurants,” Viox said. “We hope they found new favorites this year. If you liked what you tasted, continue supporting hospitality workers going into spring and summer.”
Forrest, A Food Studio served a full house nightly during its second Traverse City Restaurant Week.
Chef Forrest Moline said he and his wife Nicole decided to seat groups of six to comply with the statewide 25-percent capacity restrictions. They continued this even when seating expanded to 50 percent during the second week of the event.
“People could have more fun with each other and it was fun for us too,” he said. “Everyone had a great time with the semi-private dining experience.”
Their business model, Moline said, relies on interacting with each table. Though they were able to do this, he said it was a lot of work to serve guests two weeks in a row in their small space.
The menu started with a pierogi appetizer, which Moline said they also offered to go for folks who did not dine in. The entrée was a choice of chicken or chickpea “paprikash,” dumplings and root vegetables with a Hungarian paprika sauce.
“We always try to do something different that’s not in town,” Moline said of the Hungarian theme. “I wanted to challenge myself as a chef. We wanted to educate guests.”
Moline said one of their dessert options comes with a story. The Dobos torte emerged in the late 1800s, before refrigeration. Hungarian József C. Dobos created the cake to outlast other pastries in the display case.
The dessert is layered with sponge cake and dark chocolate custard and is coated with a coffee caramel. Their cake, Moline said, is “as fresh as it gets and not 200 years old.”
He added that they used Restaurant Week as an opportunity to share their new ventures: an organic wine shop and a frozen stuffed pasta line. Order food and drinks online for pickup, or sample wine by the glass during happy hour from 4-7 p.m. Thursdays at the studio.
TC Food Co-owner and President Trish Wiltse said two of their facilities, Bubba’s and Firefly, participate in Traverse City Restaurant Week.
This year, she said, it was harder to measure their success because of the capacity limit and other pandemic restrictions.
“It wasn’t a high sales week,” Wiltse said. “It didn’t do as well, but we did a fair amount of takeout.”
The two-week format was not challenging. Wiltse said this was partly because both restaurants offered a set menu, rather than multiple choices for the entrée course.
“It was nice to have it a little bit longer,” she said. “I was glad they tried the two weeks.”
