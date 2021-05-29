TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City brothers Patrick and Michael Evans graduated from the Great Lakes Culinary Institute and went on to work separately at various restaurants in San Francisco.
The brothers moved back to northern Michigan a few years ago to start Conifer, which hosted its first pop-up in October 2019. Patrick said this is the first time they cooked together in the kitchen.
At that time, they did not agree on a name for their venture, but Patrick said they knew their concept: providing regional cuisine for everyone.
“We’re treating Traverse City, northern Michigan, the greater Grand Traverse area as a region,” Michael said. “Conifer’s idea is sourcing is extremely important to us. We’re using the people who are crafting those goods exclusively in our food.”
Patrick added that they obtain items from area farmers and producers including fresh whole lake trout from Treaty Fish Co., wild mushrooms from Wild Mitten Mycology and wild plants from foragers Madelyn Walters and Clay Bowers. In the future, Conifer hopes to work with farmers who will raise poultry and lamb for them so they can obtain the whole product.
Their plates may look like they took only a few minutes to assemble, but he said that is because they highlight the ingredients.
“We try to keep things as simple as possible and let that simplicity speak for itself,” he said.
He said their culinary background is mostly fine dining, but they want to veer away from that with Conifer.
“We don’t necessarily want the stuffiness of a white table cloth type of service,” he said. “We want our food to be open to everybody, whether they’re in a suit and tie or jeans with grass stains.”
WaterFire Vineyards in Kewadin hosts Conifer this summer and fall. Michael said the season drives the menu, with early spring vegetables on the table for the first event. The courses May 30 include cured lake trout with ramps and radish, a side of grilled asparagus with wild herb mushrooms, hen roulade with wild nettles and a wild mint chocolate dessert.
“We’re trying to offer what is best and seasonally what is flourishing,” Patrick said.
Both chefs said they enjoy making food at this smaller venue, which seats about 20 guests. This year will be at least their second time at this facility.
The first several events are sold out, but the Sept. 26 and Oct. 24 events may still have space. The five-course tasting menu costs $60 per person. Attendees may choose to add wine by the glass or request a beverage pairing alongside the food.
Conifer aims to appear at more locations around the Traverse City area this summer, and the brothers are waiting for confirmation on some.
Their main goal with their pop-up, Michael said, is to “gain recognition in town” so they can open their own brick-and-mortar facility. Conifer plans to secure a permanent dining location by 2022.
