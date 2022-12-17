WILLIAMSBURG — Stone Hound Brewing Company continues to serve plant-based items in its kitchen after Rad.ish Street Food left at the end of October.
Brewery Owner and General Manager Brent Faber said they began the transition at the start of November, closing for a few days for maintenance and “testing out new recipes.”
Stone Hound Kitchen reopened with a revised menu but with the same foundation that customers should recognize.
“We’re still doing a completely plant-based menu,” Faber said. “The first 1.5 years with Rad.ish allowed us to focus on the taproom side. They showed us it [the menu] could work.”
Faber said they started with food people are familiar with and added some different ingredients. The updated menu features a section of “wrapurritos” — a few burritos and wraps like tempeh (soybean) and beans and rice. The Buffalo Chkn Wrap features a plant-based protein instead of chicken.
Stone Hound also serves chili — in a bowl or on top of fries — and a rotation of soups. Faber added that they have offered three different soups in the last month, including a potato leek and a poblano potato. They plan to add more during “soup season” this winter.
“The goal is to make more stuff from scratch in house,” Faber said. So far, that list includes the dressings, hummus, soups and chili.
Also on the current menu are sandwiches, grain bowls and veggie hot dogs or “Chkn Nugs” for the kids.
Faber said they plan to add salads and other seasonal items when summer returns. Until then, they will test more dishes that could appear on the menu.
“We have some healthier options and your normal brewery pub food,” Faber said.
Collin Alpers is part of the kitchen staff at Stone Hound Brewing. He said they want to add more Michigan ingredients into their offerings.
“We’re hoping to focus on local produce,” Alpers said.
Additionally, Alpers said their beers use malts and hops from Michigan whenever possible. He hopes they can work this into their food as well.
“We are using some of the beers in some recipes, but not nearly as much as I’d like,” he said. “We’re constantly trying to find new, better . . . items.”
Some dishes will remain but menu changes may come in the future, Alpers added.
The Stone Hound Brewing Company kitchen is open from noon to 9 p.m. every day. The taproom offers beer and cider until 10 p.m. daily.
