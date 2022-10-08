TRAVERSE CITY — Amy and Lee Goldberg used to walk to Playa Bowls near their home in Pennsylvania to get an after-breakfast snack.
The Goldbergs moved to Traverse City a couple years ago, but could not find Playa Bowls in northern Michigan.
“We wanted something fast and healthy,” Amy said.
So, they decided to open their own Playa Bowls franchise. Though they both work full time for a software company, they are able to work from home and take on this “side gig,” Amy said.
The shop started about two weeks ago, and Amy said “the community loves it.”
The eatery serves around 30 “super-fruit bowls,” 11 smoothies and seven freshly-pressed juices, Amy said. She said the most popular is the acai base, followed closely by the dragon fruit or pitaya — the fruit from different species of cacti.
“It’s like a harder smoothie, like a sorbet texture,” she said of the bowls. “It does melt in 20 minutes or so, which I like.”
There are several bases to choose from: green (kale), banana, coconut, chia pudding, pitaya, acai and oatmeal. All of the items are served cold except the oatmeal bowls.
Some of the bowls come with protein, and Amy said people are adding a whey or plant-based (vegan) protein to their smoothie. In addition, gluten-free granola is available and toppings can be substituted as the customer likes.
“We have a thin layer of granola, the base and another layer of granola,” Amy said of the creation process.
Lee said their opening “took way too long” because of COVID-19, building their storefront and other issues. He expressed excitement at being able to serve the community.
One way Playa Bowls will do this, Lee said, is by donating to area nonprofits and offering specials for “folks that serve the community” like first responders.
“We’re going to take a percentage of our net proceeds and give back to Traverse City,” he said. “We wanted to do something for them, especially coming out of COVID.”
The Goldbergs plan to “expand to other northern Michigan markets,” Lee said. They hope to open in Grand Rapids and Marquette next and eventually add a shop to the east side of Traverse City, Amy added.
The local shop was one of the first in Michigan. Playa Bowls opened in East Lansing over the summer.
Playa Bowls is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at 222 State St., Suite 101, in downtown Traverse City.
