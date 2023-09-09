TRAVERSE CITY — The third annual Pigs and Kids Charity Pig Roast will take place from 3-6 p.m. Sept. 17 outside of J&S Hamburg South.
J&S Hamburg owners Jason and Tiffany McQueer are hosting this event to benefit their nonprofit Project Feed the Kids.
“It’s the big hoorah before we get into colder weather,” Tiffany said. “A lot of people come together to help out and make it happen.”
The Northwestern Michigan Fair has donated a pig each year for the event. Fair president Joe Hubbell said they aim to select nonprofits to support each year. Project Feed the Kids was chosen because it can help the community, he said.
“The pig roast is a great way to raise money,” Hubbell said. “She [Tiffany McQueer] supports a lot of different communities. I think the project is underfunded.”
The pig roast will also feature local corn on the cob, homemade macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, French fries and barbecue or regular pulled pork.
“The menu is pretty big,” Tiffany said. “It’s an old-fashioned barbecue. It’s one of my favorite events of the year.”
The pig roast costs $16 for adults and $8 for kids. The event also includes a cherry pie-eating contest, music, raffle and live and silent auctions.
Tiffany added that the first 300 guests will receive a T-shirt and goodie bags.
The McQueers began offering free meals for kids in April 2020, after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer closed all schools in Michigan in response to COVID-19. Since then, Tiffany said, they have provided 270,000 meals.
They have continued to expand the program beyond Traverse City, adding coolers in Buckley, Kingsley and Kalkaska. Community members can grab whatever food they need anytime.
Tiffany said they are hoping to collect enough funds to put coolers in Benzie County and on the west side of Traverse City.
“We’re taking donations for any and everything,” she said.
Volunteers can help pack meals every Thursday at J&S Hamburg.
Learn more about the event and the nonprofit at projectfeedthekidstc.org or contact projectfeedthekids@yahoo.com.
