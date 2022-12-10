TRAVERSE CITY — Bull and The Bear opened “for real” Dec. 2 and is concluding its first full week of business at Silver Spruce Brewing Company.
That’s according to Chef and Co-Owner Timothy Hefty, who grew up in East Jordan. Hefty moved back to northern Michigan last year to assist Dan Karabacz with his downtown Traverse City eatery Charles & Reid Detroit Pizza.
“This opportunity kind of fell into our laps,” Hefty said. “In 25 years as a chef, I haven’t had anything to call my own.”
Karabacz added that they found themselves “always crossing paths” even in Colorado, so they considered it fate to work together on a new venture.
“We vibe well with our food sense and ideas,” he said. “We’re two guys that like food trying to make other people like food.”
The pair started Bull and The Bear as the kitchen for the Eighth Street brewery. Rather than a moveable food truck, Hefty said they have a food trailer that is “permanently plugged into Silver Spruce.”
The eatery serves mostly homemade dishes like the steak and cheese sandwich, which Hefty described as their version of a Philly cheesesteak.
They roast and hand-chop the meat, add vegetables like mushrooms and peppers and cover it in a house-made three-cheese sauce.
“I wanted to have a menu that is high quality and easy to serve,” Hefty said. “The main focus of our truck is local.”
Other sandwich offerings include a grilled cheese, ham and brie, pulled pork and the Bull Cheese Burger. Hefty said the only items they do not make are the tater tots — which can be topped with the cheese sauce and house-made chili — and the bread for the sandwiches.
Hefty added that the simple menu “allows us space and time to incorporate specials.” They plan to add more items in the future like fried chicken and red wine-braised short ribs.
The eatery’s name is a combination of the co-owners’ personality traits. Hefty said he is “a very stubborn, hard-headed person and I’m also a taurus” while Karabacz is a “bear of a man.” Together, Hefty said, they are Bull and The Bear.
Bull and The Bear is open from 1-8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Silver Spruce Brewing celebrates its fourth anniversary from noon to 10 p.m. Dec. 17. Bull and The Bear serves food alongside beers and live music.
Attendees may bring three nonperishable food items or donate $5 to receive a raffle ticket to join the brewery’s mug club. The food drive benefits the Father Fred Foundation.
