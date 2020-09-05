SUTTONS BAY — Many birthday and anniversary celebrations may look different during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While large indoor gatherings are limited, Black Star Farms staff set up tables outside of the inn.
Private dining events are not new to the Suttons Bay winery, but Managing Owner Sherri Campbell Fenton said it was increasingly popular this summer, especially because they couldn’t host their traditional Arcturos Dining Series.
“We wanted to meet the needs of people looking for an elevated dinner experience,” she said. “It’s not inexpensive. The dinners do start at $500. It’s a more custom experience.”
Small groups — whether couples, friends or family — can obtain a table, complete with a five-course meal and wine pairings. Campbell Fenton said past guests included two couples celebrating the birthdays that came during stay-at-home orders, a larger family of 20 who wanted to gather and a couple who recreated their wedding menu for their anniversary.
“It’s a really lovely dinner,” Campbell Fenton said. “It’s a wonderful way to be pampered. We’re still trying to create those special, memorable dining experiences for people.”
Dorothy DeBlasio, director of events and culinary operations, said they offer seasonal options but modifications are allowed, as needed.
The chef provides a five-course menu and the winemaker offers beverage pairings for DeBlasio, who then discusses the options with diners.
“We like to give them a starting point,” she said. “We like to play with it a little bit and give people what they’re looking for.”
DeBlasio said fall meals might include a beet salad with blueberry gastrique — a caramelized sugar that flavors sauces — or pig meat with goose and pork liver pate.
“That’s for more October when we’re starting to cool off,” she said. “People want more of that comfort food.”
The dishes feature produce and other ingredients from local places, like Lakeview Hill Farm and Loma Farm. DeBlasio said they try to use their products alongside those from Black Star Farms.
She added that she is excited to see what this shift toward a more intimate dining format can mean for the future.
“This is going to be a trend even into 2021,” she said. “I see it as a trend for holiday parties. It will be unique and interesting for December.”
Black Star Farms offers dinners under a tent and covered patio through the fall. Campbell Fenton said they hope to continue in the winter if people are comfortable dining indoors. Safety guidelines, she added, are followed, with only one server interacting with diners.
Inn guests and members of the public may schedule a private dinner. Call 231-944-1258 for reservations and availability at least a week in advance.
