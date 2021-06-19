BENZONIA — Dana Falconberry and her husband Jonathan Boyd started Roll Model about two years ago in Texas and decided to continue it when they moved to Michigan earlier this year.
Though they both work other jobs — Falconberry is an artist and Boyd an addiction recovery coach — they wanted to share their staple food with northern Michigan.
“We went all in with it because everything else had stopped,” she said of starting Roll Model during the pandemic. “We took it very seriously — bringing healthy food to our community.”
They operate their business from the kitchen at Grow Benzie in Benzonia. There they make gluten free, vegan spring rolls and two sauces: peanut and sweet chili.
The process, Falconberry said, begins with spring roll paper, which is rice paper. Dip that in water to rehydrate it, place the ingredients inside and roll them up.
“There’s a technique to rolling them to make them not fall apart,” she said. “We think of spring rolls as mini art. I love putting edible flowers or anything colorful in there.”
Their main offering is spring rolls with rice vermicelli (a thin noodle), tofu, herbs, peanuts and vegetables. Falconberry said she is excited for cucumber season to return, as one of her favorites is a cucumber and carrot spring roll.
Roll Model uses fresh, seasonal produce from local farms. Falconberry said they incorporate different vegetables each week depending on what they can obtain.
Northern Michigan residents and visitors can find the items during the Roll Model Spring Roll Pop Up from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Left Foot Charley in Traverse City.
Director of Sales Kristy McClellan said the events started in early May as a way to offer another pickup location for Roll Model’s High Rollers Club members.
McClellan said they asked Falconberry to supply extra rolls so the public could order them too. She added that it was an easy decision to collaborate because both businesses get their ingredients from local farmers.
Each week features different wine or cider pairings and education about where they come from. McClellan said people cannot go wrong with their selection.
“Everything just matches so well with the wines we produce,” she said. “You can order a flight of wines, by the glass or share a bottle.”
Not only are the rolls pretty, McClellan said, but also they provide an alternative for the increasingly popular meatless lifestyle.
Table reservations are recommended for the Roll Model Spring Roll Pop Up, or call Left Foot Charley at 231-995-0500 to preorder spring rolls and a bottled beverage for pickup. They plan to continue events through at least August.
High Rollers Club members receive spring rolls regularly. The items are packaged in sets of four with a side of the peanut and/or sweet chili sauce.
Order by Saturday for pickup during the Monday farmers market at Grow Benzie. Catering platters may also be possible. Visit rollmodelfood.com to learn more.
