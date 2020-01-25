NORTHPORT — Wine gets its distinctive characteristics from the terroir — the environmental factors such as soil, climate and sunlight in which the grapes are raised.
Amy Spitznagel looks at cheese the same way.
“Because our goats are raised on pastures and we rotationally graze them on our acreage at Idyll Farms, we think that the cheese is reflecting the pastures that they graze on,” said Spitznagel, co-owner of Idyll Farms.
“Not a lot of dairies do that anymore just because it’s very labor-intensive and you have to have enough property to be able to graze all the animals on,” Sptiznagel said. “But we think it’s super important for the high quality of our cheese.”
Spitznagel and husband Mark purchased the Northport farmstead — roughly 200 acres of grass, trees, leaves, brush and wildflowers — about 10 years ago. There, they and their team of 12 maintain a herd of about 200 goats, using the milk to produce a variety of cheeses.
Among the products is Mont Idyll, a smooth and creamy cheese with a citrusy kick and “beautiful rind” painted with vegetable ash.
Mont Idyll becomes denser with age, but maintains its fresh taste, said Melissa Hiles, farm manager and head cheesemaker.
It’s great on a cheese board, with any type of jam and in salads, Hiles said.
Mont Idyll — already a winner of multiple American Cheese Society awards — was declared a Good Food Awards winner on Jan. 17, Spitznagel said. It’s Idyll Farms first Good Food Award, she said.
The Good Food Awards recognize “exceptional food crafters who top the charts in a blind tasting and meet the environmental and social responsibility standards,” according to the competition’s website.
More than 2,000 entries from across the U.S. are submitted each year, the website states.
This year’s categories are beer, charcuterie, cheese, chocolate, cider, coffee, confections, elixirs, fish, grains, honey, oils, pantry, pickles, preserves, snacks and spirits.
Three winners per category are chosen in each of five regions of the country — central, east, north, south and west.
The number of winners might vary in the case of a tied score or if fewer than three products meet the competition’s criteria, the website states.
Mont Idyll is one of four cheese winners in the central region.
The other three are Ervie Cheese by My Artisano Cheeses in Cincinnati, Ohio; Sofia by Capriole in Greenville, Ind.; and Fresh-Plain by Green Dirt Farm in Weston, Mo.
Contestants are required to prove their use of a certain standard of sustainability and animal welfare practices in order to participate, Hiles said.
“This is the first (award) that we’ve won that actually recognizes our efforts toward sustainability, animal welfare and using the freshest milk possible and the highest quality ingredients we can find,” she said.
“We’ve been working to make the best quality cheese for seven years now, so to finally get approval for that is amazing,” Hiles said. “We’ve actually won an award for doing what we do best. … It’s really nice to be recognized for that.”
