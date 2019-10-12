October to November form a seasonal corner, our transition between autumn’s cooling and winter’s deep freeze. To turn this corner successfully salads and grilled stuff just won’t do.
We need stronger sustenance.
You can take a cue from the inhabitants of Asturias, a region of northwest Spain. Asturias contains mountainous regions that have snow from October to May, rugged coastal cliffs on the Bay of Biscay (Cantanbric Sea), beautiful beaches, coves and caves, religious sites, Paleolithic art and medieval architecture.
Many have found the mountainous regions and the people of this ancient place difficult to conquer. It’s possible that Asturian armies feasted on the famed fabada asturiana and sidra (hard cider) in preparation for battle. If “an army marches on its stomach” then the locals’ belief that their beloved rib-sticking fabada won them battles just might carry some truth.
Although fabada originated in the northern Spanish region of Asturias, because of its great popularity you can find this dish all over Spain. Fabada asturiana is made with fabes (large Asturian white beans), sausages (at least one smoked, chorizo, and the famed morcilla blood sausage), pork and saffron. Some have additional chicken. Fabada simmers long and slow to infuse the beans with meaty flavor. It’s a rich dish that provides needed fuel for winter.
The French cassoulet from Languedoc has the bones of fabada. The fabada likely migrated from Spain to France in the Middle Ages as French pilgrims walked the El Camino de Santiago. France has always been the preferred starting point for Camino pilgrims. When Santiago de Compostela was unknown, most pilgrims were French so the Spanish called the path “The French Road.” The most popular route began at Arles in Provence or further at Montpellier in Languedoc. The trail continued southwards to cross the Pyrenees to Aragón on the Spanish border.
Asturians’ stripped down, rustic stew became the complex and intimidating cassoulet. Both contain dried legumes and a variety of meats, onion and garlic of course, and both simmer beans with flavorful meats, but the similarities end there. Each dish reflects its region.
The “États Généraux de la Gastronomie” codified cassoulet and required that to be called cassoulet it must use at least 30 percent pork, mutton or preserved duck or goose (or a combination) and 70 percent white beans and stock, fresh pork rind, herbs and flavorings. French cooks debate the addition of tomatoes, a mirepoix (onion, celery and carrot) with the beans and the crispy bread crumb topping. In the recipe below Julia Child does both.
With its overnight marinating and bean soaking, day-long roasting and simmering, cassoulet takes an heroic effort, but it tempers this with its willingness for variations. The French guidelines request only that you simmer white beans slowly with your choice of a combination of sausages, pork, lamb, duck or goose. If you’re not in southwest France, you might find it hard to source ingredients. Plan ahead. Order duck fat, duck confit, salt pork, bone-in pork, lamb stew meat and garlic sausage from your meat market.
Asturian-born Spanish chef Jose Andres, says, “Here in Asturias, nothing is plentiful. The people of Asturias—even in the hard times—they know what to do with nothing, and that shows you the hearts of the people... It’s not what you want when you want it, it’s when the land wants to give it to you—the river, the mountain, the sea. You have to respect the land first, and then maybe the land will want to give you something back.” Fabada does this admirably. Cassoulet from France’s bountiful southwest takes it a few steps further….
Asturian Bean Stew (Fabada)
Adapted from “Discovering Global Cuisines” by Nancy Krcek Allen
Yields 12 to 13 cups, about 6 servings
1 pound fabes, large white, dried Asturian beans also called broad beans or 1 pound cannellini beans (white kidney beans) or 1 pound dried large lima beans
4 oz. slab smoked bacon or 4 ounce slab Spanish pancetta
2 medium onions, divided
8 large, peeled garlic cloves, divided
4 C. chicken stock
3 lbs. chicken legs and thighs, 2-1/2 pounds skinned
1/4 C. olive oil
1 t. smoked Spanish paprika
Pinch of saffron, crushed
8 oz. Spanish (not Mexican) chorizo sausage (Burritt’s carried an imported one)
Soak beans overnight with 1 tablespoon salt. Drain and discard soaking water from beans. After soaking there should be 4 to 5 cups drained beans. Pour beans into a heavy 6-quart pot. Halve and peel one onion and nestle with 7 cloves garlic into beans. Set aside remaining garlic clove for later use.
Fill a medium saucepan with water and bring a boil. Immerse bacon in the boiling water 5 minutes, drain off water, and set bacon aside. Pour blanched bacon and chicken stock into pot with beans and garlic. Bring to a boil, lower heat to low boil, and skim foam, 15 minutes. Nestle chicken into the beans, and lower heat to a bubbly simmer.
Finely dice remaining onion to yield 1-1/2 cups. Peel and mince reserved garlic clove. In a 10-inch sauté pan, heat olive oil over medium heat, cook onion until soft and browned, 10 to 15 minutes. Add garlic, cook 1 minute and stir in paprika and saffron. Scrape and stir mixture into simmering chicken and beans; rinse pan with 2 cups water and pour over beans. Simmer chicken and beans uncovered on low heat, adding water or stock as necessary to keep beans just covered with liquid, 1-1/2 hours.
Place whole chorizo in a small saucepan, cover with cold water, and bring to a simmer. Poach chorizo 5 minutes. Drain. Push chorizos into stew under the liquid; add another cup or more water if necessary. Simmer stew uncovered 30 minutes longer; do not stir stew. Remove pot from heat, cover, and rest 1 hour. Discard onion halves if desired.
To Serve: Remove bacon and chorizo; slice bacon thinly and chorizo into 1/2-inch chunks. Mix chorizo back into stew. Ladle stew into bowls and garnish with bacon.
Authentic Flavor: Omit the chicken. Increase smoked bacon slab to 8 ounces or add 4 ounces lacón (Spanish cured pork hock). Add 8 ounces morcilla (blood sausage) in step 3.
French Cassoulet
Julia Child advises to “use sausages only, or roast or braised pork, lamb, or duck or turkey instead of or along with goose.” The must-have is a rich-flavored stock to give the beans deep flavor.
Adapted from “Discovering Global Cuisines” by Nancy Krcek Allen
Yields 5-1/2 to 6 quarts, 8 to 12 servings
1 lb. dry great northern or white kidney beans, 2-1/3 cups, yields 7 cups cooked
Optional: 1/2 lb. salt pork
Bouquet garni:
4 large Italian parsley sprigs
2 large sprigs thyme
1 large bay leaf
3 large cloves garlic, crushed and peeled
Cassoulet:
2-1/2 lbs. lamb shoulder or leg with bone, about 2 pounds meat and 1/2 pound bone, meat diced into 1-1/2-inch cubes
Rendered goose fat, lard, or vegetable oil
2 C. peeled and sliced or slivered onions
1 T. peeled and minced garlic
2 T. tomato paste
1/2 t. chopped fresh thyme leaves
1 bay leaf
1 C. dry white wine
2-1/2 C. beef stock, more as needed
1 lb. garlic sausage
2-1/2 lb. goose or Duck Confit, about 1-1/4 pounds meat only, 2-1/2 to 3 cups diced
2 T. rendered goose fat or lard, more as needed
2 C. fresh crumbs from French bread
1/2 C. lightly packed trimmed Italian parsley
Pick over beans to remove stones. Wash, drain and place beans in a large pot. Cover with 3 quarts water and 1 tablespoon kosher salt. Cover and bring to a boil; let sit 1 hour.
If using salt pork, remove rind and cut pork into slices1/2-inch thick. Place in 4-quart saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil. Lower heat and simmer rind and pork 15 minutes to remove excess salt. Drain, rinse pork in cold water, drain again and set aside.
Tie bouquet garni ingredients (parsley, thyme and bay leaf) into cheesecloth. Drain soaked beans and pour into 4-quart pot. add optional pork and rind, bouquet garni, garlic, and 2 quarts cold water. Bring to a boil, partially cover pot, reduce heat, and simmer beans until tender, 45 to 60 minutes. (May be done up to 3 days in advance and refrigerated. Bring just to a simmer before assembling.) Drain beans, discard bouquet garni, and reserve liquid.
Blot lamb dry if necessary and season with salt. Heat a deep 12-inch skillet with 2 tablespoons fat or oil over medium-high heat until very hot but not smoking. Add lamb (in batches if necessary so they aren’t crowded) and brown two sides. Transfer to a bowl. Don’t wash skillet.
Heat a 6-quart dutch oven or casserole over medium heat and add 1 tablespoon fat. Stir onions into hot fat and sauté until golden. Stir garlic and tomato paste into onions and cook 1 minute. Place lamb in casserole. Add herbs, wine and stock to just cover lamb. Bring lamb mixture to a boil, cover dutch oven, lower the heat and simmer until lamb is tender, about 2 hours.
Cut sausage in half lengthwise, then into 3/8-inch-thick half moons to yield about 2-2/3 cups. Heat 1 tablespoon fat in 12-inch skillet over medium heat. Brown sausage and set aside. (If pan browns too quickly, deglaze with a little water and allow it to evaporate completely.)
Pour lamb “stew” into a bowl to cool. (Reserve dutch oven or casserole for later use.) Remove and discard bones. taste and season lamb with salt and pepper. (This may be cooked up to 3 days in advance. Cover and refrigerate cooled, boned lamb in cooking liquid. Remove congealed surface fat before using.)
Remove bone and skin from preserved goose or duck. Dice meat into 1/2-inch cubes. If using salt pork, thinly slice.
Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. arrange 2 cups beans in the bottom of the reserved 6-quart casserole or dutch oven. Cover with a layer of half the meats: about 2 cups lamb, about 1-1/2 cups confit meat, about 1-1/3 cups browned sausage and, if using, half the salt pork. Repeat with a layer of 2 cups beans, then the remaining meats. End with a layer of the remaining beans, about 3 cups, coming to within about 1/4 inch of the rim of the casserole.
Ladle lamb-cooking liquid, about 3 cups, plus as much bean cooking liquid as needed (about 1 cup), to just barely reach beans on top. Reserve remaining bean cooking liquid. partially cover casserole and place in oven to bake 2 hours. An instant-read thermometer placed in the center should reach 212 degrees F.
- Remove casserole from oven and uncover: the liquid should have been absorbed and evaporated so the top inch of the cassoulet is slightly dry looking. (If there is too much liquid, the breadcrumb topping you add at the end won’t turn crusty.) To reduce excess liquid, uncover casserole and boil, or place in oven. alternatively, ladle some of the excess liquid into a skillet and boil to reduce by 2/3; scrape back into casserole. Recipe may be prepared up to 2 days in advance (without breadcrumbs and parsley). Cover and refrigerate after assembling. Bring to a simmer on top of the stove, then bake in oven as directed above.
Mix together parsley and breadcrumbs and spread evenly over the top of the cassoulet. Raise oven heat to 450 degrees F. Place casserole back into oven and bake until breadcrumb topping is lightly brown and crusty, 20 to 30 minutes. Serve hot.
