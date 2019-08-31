I’m a lazy cook. You may picture long-time chefs whipping out exotic dishes daily. Not me. Summer is too full of distractions; I crave being in woods or at the beach, not in my kitchen. However, my weekly CSA box, bursting with produce from Meadowlark Farm demands my attention so I’ve learned maximize the time I spend cooking.
Instead of spending days over a hot stove I prepare my meals with easy pieces that add up to a larger whole: simple, elemental components like grilled chicken breasts that I can put together in diverse ways: salads, tacos, soup or stew. I might prepare cooked meats or seafood, raw salad ingredients, cooked beans or grain, sautéed or grilled vegetables….and my favorite global flavoring combos.
Flavoring combos are my main strategy for gussying up simple meals. You might already have your own repertoire of global flavor devices like Mexican salsas, canned red curry paste, the Asian chili sauce, curry powder or chutney. My favorites include sliced and roasted tomatoes; roasted, mashed garlic or dehydrated sliced garlic, a Greek sauce of pureed preserved grape leaves, capers, parsley, oregano, mint, garlic, lemon and olive oil; Spanish smoked paprika- and saffron-infused oil, herb-infused oils, Italian herbal green sauces, smoky baba ganouji, Moroccan preserved lemon and Ethiopian spiced butter. Prepared ahead and kept in freezer or refrigerator, my global flavor devices are quick to use and eager to please.
My late summer favorites are flavor-infused oils and butter. It’s the ideal time to capture the fleeting, sun-infused vitality of fresh herbs and seasonings. Use infused oils and butters to garnish soups, as an artisan bread dip or smear or for drizzling on a salad. Choose unsalted butter (freshest) or a mild flavored oil like avocado or canola or a blended or buttery (rather than grassy) extra virgin olive oil. The fun comes when you flavor your infused oils and butters.
For oils I use one of two method depending on the ingredients I’m working with: cold-infusion and warm-infusion. Cold-Infusion works best for fresh, tender herbs and ingredients like chives, basil, parsley, cilantro and fresh chilies. Use about one-fourth cup packed herbs to one cup oil. Adjust up or down depending on the strength of your ingredients. Parsley has a less demonstrative flavor so you may use more, but less of the more demonstrative rosemary.
To cold-infuse an oil, use a small food processor or blender to pulverize the ingredient, with one-fourth cup oil, and scrape into the remaining oil in a glass jar. Refrigerate. Taste the oil daily. When the oil and herbs have fully merged and the oil is richly flavorful, strain out the solids. Refrigerate strained oil in glass up to two weeks.
Warm-Infusion works well for strong ingredients like woody herbs (rosemary, thyme, and sage), dried/preserved items, like dehydrated mushrooms and chilies and garlic. Heat oil and whole ingredients slowly to a simmer, 125 degrees to 145 degrees for 10 to 20 minutes (longer for lower heat, less for higher heat). Use a meat thermometer to test temperature. (High heat will cook the ingredients and breakdown the oil.) Remove pan from the heat, cover and steep ingredients until cool, then strain. (The longer the oil sits with the ingredients, the stronger it will become.) Transfer infused oil to glass containers after it has fully cooled. To be safe, refrigerate all oils.
Label and date your global flavorings. As you build your repertoire you’ll discover that, like a mad artist, you’ll be inspired to bring big flavor moments into your busy culinary life.
Cold Infused Herb Oil: Chive or Basil Oil
1 large bunch chives, trimmed, about 1/2 cup packed or 1/2 cup packed fresh basil leaves
1 C. grapeseed or canola, or extra virgin olive oil
Heat a small pot of water to boiling. Drop chives or basil leaves in and blanch until bright green, about 10 seconds. Immediately rinse in cold water, drain well, and blot dry with clean paper towel. Chop herbs roughly and place in a blender with a little oil. Purée well. Add remaining oil in a thin stream with machine running and process until you obtain a fine purée. Rest oil at room temperature one day or refrigerated 3 days to deepen flavor. Strain through a fine sieve, if desired. Keep oil refrigerated up to 2 weeks.
Pan-Broiled Fish with Herb Oil
2 servings
12 oz. mild flavored fish fillets like whitefish or halibut cut into two portions
2 T. herb oil, more as needed
Salt and freshly ground pepper
Two lemon wedges
Herb of choice for garnish
Heat a broiler to medium or oven to 325 degrees F. Blot fish fillets dry. Cut into two pieces and brush with herb oil. When broiler or oven is hot, season fish with salt and pepper and place under broiler or into oven. Cook until fish is opaque and some of the white albumin seeps from the fish, about 15 to 20 minutes depending on thickness of fish. Slide cooked fillet on a plate. Garnish with lemon wedge, more herb oil, and freshly chopped herbs if desired.
Savory Compound Butter
Compound butters are softened butter mashed or puréed with herbs, spices, aromatics or fruit and a small amount of citrus juice (for malleability), They have long been a popular French seasoning technique. Mashed, and flavored with herbs, spices, citrus, fruit, or vegetables, compound butters top grilled, sautéed, or roasted food in place of a sauce. Fruit butters pair with scones, pancakes, and biscuits or meat and fish (mango butter with snapper). Herb butters go well on meat (rosemary or mint with lamb).
Adapted from “Discovering Global Cuisines” by Nancy Krcek Allen
Yields 1 cup
1/2 lb. room-temperature unsalted butter
2 to 4 T. chopped fresh herbs like parsley, cilantro, rosemary leaves, fresh thyme leaves
2 t. fresh lemon juice
Lemon zest if desired
1 t. salt and black pepper to taste
Mash together butter, chopped fresh herbs, fresh lemon juice, salt and pepper. Form a log with the butter on one end of a parchment sheet. Roll up butter log and place into a zipper baggie. Keep up to a week refrigerated or a month frozen. To use, slice off “coins” from the log and place atop grilled chicken, steak or fish. Stir into vegetables or rice.
Ethiopian Spiced Butter (Nit’ir Qibe or Niter Kibbe)
Similar to Indian ghee, niter kibbe, seasons a range of Ethiopian dishes. Ethiopian cooks also prepare a spiced oil called yetenet’tere. Prepare butters or oils with your favorite spice combos for a quick seasoning device.
Adapted from “Discovering Global Cuisines” by Nancy Krcek Allen
Yields about 1-1/2 cups
1 t. fenugreek seeds
3 green cardamom pods, crushed
11/2-inch long cinnamon stick, lightly crushed
1/2 t. chopped whole nutmeg
3 whole cloves (spices)
2 t. ground turmeric
1 lb. unsalted butter, finely diced
1/2 C. minced red onion or peeled, finely diced shallots
3 large cloves garlic, crushed and peeled
1 T. peeled and minced gingerroot
Dry-pan roast dry spices: Place fenugreek, cardamom, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves together in a heavy 2-quart saucepan. Cook over low heat. Stir constantly until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in turmeric and remove pan from heat. Turmeric should turn a shade darker, but don’t burn it.
Immediately place butter into saucepan with spices and place back over low heat. Stir in onion or shallots, garlic and gingerroot. Simmer butter over very low heat, without stirring, until milk solids clump together and brown, and butter oil is clear, 30 to 45 minutes.
Line a fine strainer with two layers of damp cheesecloth and set over heatproof bowl. Strain hot nit’ir qibe through cheesecloth. Pick up edges of cheesecloth and gently squeeze out hot butter; discard spices. There should be no solids in the butter. If there are, strain through clean cheesecloth a second time. Transfer butter oil to clean 1-pint glass canning jar, cover and refrigerate. Spiced butter will keep 2 to 3 months refrigerated. Use as a sautéing or stir-fry fat, toss with hot rice or vegetables or to baste on grilled foods.
Ethiopian chef and Chicago restaurateur Zenash Beyene sautés the onion until golden in some of the butter, adds garlic and ginger, and cooks until soft, adds spices, and cooks for a few minutes then simmers with the remaining butter.
