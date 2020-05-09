THOMPSONVILLE — Many holidays and birthdays look different during stay-at-home orders, including Mother’s Day.
Though people cannot take Mom out to enjoy a meal, they can find takeout options from many area restaurants.
Jack Wenz only recently started as executive chef at Crystal Mountain, but he already played a role in creating the menu.
“We wanted something that was going to be elegant and match the occasion, but also simple to reheat,” Wenz said. “We’re going to give people some directions. You get the feeling that you’re cooking the meal.”
Included items are salad, bread, honey-glazed pork tenderloin, roasted turkey breast, vegetable quiche, risotto, grilled vegetables and chocolate bread pudding.
“Each box is set up for four people so each one will get a whole quiche,” Wenz said. “We wanted to make sure everyone had a great Mother’s Day meal. This is prepared like we would in our banquet situation.”
He said about 50 sold so far, which could be 200 people. Though 600 usually come for the traditional brunch, Wenz said there is a need for this right now.
“We’re trying to make this as seamless as possible for everybody,” he said. “I hope all mothers get treated very well and enjoy their dinner.”
Black Star Farms also switched to a Mother’s Day pickup in place of the usual dine-in brunch. Managing Owner Sherri Campbell Fenton said the meal comes from the Hearth & Vine Cafe, which normally opens for the season in May but this year started with an Easter brunch to go.
“It’s a little different than the brunch we do at the inn,” she said. “It’s been a nice way we’ve felt that we can welcome the community in. People are still supporting us. We’ll hopefully be back to regular brunches next year.”
In the meantime, the Mother’s Day menu features shrimp with cocktail sauce, a vegetable quiche, salad, potatoes, grilled vegetables, stuffed pork tenderloin and a turtle cheesecake. It is meant to serve six people or fewer if they want leftovers.
“It’s almost like two meals,” Campbell Fenton said. “You can deliver breakfast in bed to mom. The rest of the menu is like a Sunday dinner. Chef John really had fun with it. “
He favors local and seasonal ingredients — such as wild ramps, a species of onion. Campbell Fenton said they forage for those on their property and try to purchase the rest of the items from other Leelanau County farms.
In addition to the food, Campbell Fenton said people can order bottles of wine at a discount and choose from three flower arrangements, offered by 307 Events + Tents.
“We’re trying to make it a trio for one-stop shopping,” she said. “You can purchase separate items or all together. I always used to get my mom flowers for Mother’s Day when she was alive.”
Campbell Fenton added that they appreciate the positive response they received from the community so far and look forward to opening the cafe for regular takeout service at the end of the month.
