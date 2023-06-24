TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City native Carley Lortz said she has worked in nearly every position in a restaurant — from dishwasher to manager.
“I fell in love with the restaurant industry,” Lortz said.
She said she bought a food truck and formed her LLC about a month before COVID-19 hit. With event cancellations, she was unable to really launch T.C. Queen Bees until this year.
“It really has taken off this summer,” she said. “TC is where I grew up, and I’ve always loved bees. I’m queen of my home, queen of my girls.”
She said she wanted to make money for herself and teach her four daughters about business along the way. They need to get up early to go to work, but Lortz said her daughters love it.
“We’re trying to shine a light on organic fast food,” she said. “We serve all healthy, organic food. That was a must. That’s what I serve to my family.”
Menu items include matcha teas, acai bowls and paninis — fig jam or pesto. They also offer Higher Grounds Coffee, Bubbie’s Bagels and Sugar2Salt desserts.
Lortz said she enjoys having people try new items like the butterfly pea flower tea (blue matcha).
Lortz said her father, Terry Coates, owns the Flying Pig in Bellaire so he helped build a food truck using recycled lumber and other items.
Coates said it took about a week to get everything together for the truck, and he was happy to help.
“It’s something Carley’s been wanting to do forever,” Coates said. “She’s been in the food business for a while. Food trucks are what she is meant to do.”
People can look for the red T.C. Queen Bees trailer outside of Cut and Run in downtown Traverse City this summer.
This trailer, Lortz said, also will travel to events and festivals around northern Michigan. Menu staples here include a roasted veggie ciabatta and “dope fries,” which are loaded with garlic, bacon, blue cheese and parsley. Acai bowls and smoothies are still available, but Lortz said she may add specials and new items often.
The T.C. Queen Bees gray trailer is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday at Flintfields Horse Park in Williamsburg. Follow them on Facebook for updated locations and hours.
