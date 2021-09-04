TRAVERSE CITY — The Delamar hotel recently repurposed its nightclub space, opening Artisan Waterfront Restaurant and Tavern about a month ago.
Executive Chef Frederic Kieffer splits his time between Connecticut, where the restaurant originated, and Traverse City. He said they aim to bring a farm-to-table concept to the local hotel.
“The public is realizing it makes sense to have something more local and fresh,” he said. “It’s a way of life that we’re trying to bring to a business.”
He helped craft the menu at the casual fine dining eatery. Selections are inspired by New England classics like the lobster roll and clam chowder, but Kieffer said the Artisan menu is infused with Great Lakes ingredients.
The Michigan Lobster Roll, Kieffer said, is made with local whitefish and fresh herbs. The Great Lakes Chowder includes smoked trout or whitefish and is served with fennel crackers.
“We are trying to use staples that people recognize,” Kieffer said. “We take something local and elevate it in a respectful way.”
Perhaps a less common menu item is the pinsa, which Kieffer said is a flatbread made for sharing. They start with a thin dough that is hand-stretched and grilled. The ingredients go on top before it is baked. Kieffer said one variation features figs, blue cheese and prosciutto while another includes Caesar salad ingredients. A mushroom pinsa is planned for this fall.
Kieffer added that they plan to use more local cherries, collaborate with goat farms and add dishes to the menu by next year.
“The menu will evolve with the season,” he said.
General Manager Brandon Sheldon said last week they opened indoor seating. The restaurant includes a tavern and bar as well as a private area for more fine dining. Outdoor seating is underneath a pergola and offers views of West Grand Traverse Bay.
“It’s all really exciting,” Sheldon said. “Our team is putting out some amazing food. We’re excited for the community to experience what Artisan has.”
After Labor Day, the public can enjoy a meal in the dining room alongside hotel guests. Cocktails are served on the outdoor patio. Reservations should be accepted later this month through Open Table.
Artisan Waterfront Restaurant and Tavern is open for lunch from noon to 3 p.m. and dinner from 4:30-9 p.m. Wednesday through Monday. Call 231-947-3700 with seasonal menu questions.
