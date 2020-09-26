EMPIRE — Melanie and Tim Griffith met while working at a restaurant in southeast Michigan.
Tim, at more than 6 feet tall, soon earned the nickname “Big Fella.” It was shortened to “Fell” after they married about 15 years ago.
The couple, now living in Empire, decided to combine their experience into the culinary business “Mel & Fell” about three years ago. Tim brings more than 20 years in the kitchen while Mel supplies baking and gardening skills.
“We wanted to try to keep our name current with the locals,” Mel said.
About a year ago they turned toward weekly meal preparation and delivery. Menus are available Fridays, with orders accepted until Sunday. Tim said he gathers ingredients on Mondays, prepares food Tuesdays and delivers Wednesdays.
“It depends on what we want to make and what people want,” Tim said of creating the menu.
Mel said she tries to bring local, seasonal produce to their dishes. She selects from a garden they share with their landlord and another through MI Farm Cooperative. She also supplements what they cannot grow from Lakeview Hills Farm in Traverse City.
They always offer three entrees, two salads and a dessert. Recently, clients could choose an entrée of curried stuffed squash, turkey meatball pasta or apple cider-brined pork tenderloin with mashed sweet potatoes.
“We do a vegetarian soup and vegetarian entrée,” Tim said. “We try to keep those gluten-free as much as possible.”
Mel and Fell plans to offer grain bowls to provide a convenient and “different option for people to eat better in the winter,” Tim said.
Tim said he enjoys the opportunity to create dishes he has never made before like shaking beef, tikka masala and more.
“This has given me new life,” he said. “It’s really satisfying.”
The Griffiths work out of Grow Benzie’s incubator kitchen in Benzonia, delivering meals to residents near Empire and Glen Arbor. Tim said they hope to expand to Suttons Bay soon.
“We’d like to try to feed everybody,” he said.
Currently, 15-20 households order regularly, Mel said. Though their service area is a mostly retired community, Mel said they aim to reach families through kid-friendly meals.
Mel & Fell launched at events in Leelanau County, including Leelanau UnCaged in Northport and the Asparagus Festival and Hops and Harvest Festival in Empire. Mel said they also provided baked goods and packaged foods for Blue Heron Mercantile, until it permanently closed in February.
The chef and gardener team can cater other events, like small weddings. Mel said this side of their business is growing and overall, they have been successful during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re full of gratitude for how things are going,” Tim added. “We’re happy to take care of people. People love not having to cook Wednesdays.”
Mel and Fell accepts cash, check or Venmo payments. People can set out a cooler or leave their garage open for no-contact delivery.
Contact melandfellg@gmail.com to order or with questions.
