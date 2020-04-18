TRAVERSE CITY — Delivery drivers leave the meals on Munson Manor’s porch, and staff sanitize the containers before bring them inside to be refrigerated.
The meals are for frontline workers at Munson Medical Center who are self-quarantining between shifts to protect loved ones from potential exposure to the coronavirus, meal train organizer Betsy Coffia said.
Coffia, a Grand Traverse County commissioner, organized the meal train at the request of a friend who works as a nurse in the hospital’s emergency room.
“I said, ‘Yes, of course,’” Coffia recalled of the conversation. “Then I stepped back and thought, ‘OK, how would this work with the safety concerns and individuals cooking meals for what could be dozens of people?’”
A commercial kitchen and experience preparing meals for a larger number of people led Coffia to some of her other friends, Eric Patterson and Jennifer Blakeslee, co-owners and co-chefs at The Cooks’ House in Traverse City.
The restaurant was more than happy to help make breakfasts, lunches and dinners, so long as the cost of food was covered, Patterson said. They wouldn’t be able to afford the necessary ingredients on their own, he said.
Coffia set up a GoFundMe page, Meal Prep & Delivery for quarantined Munson Staff, with a goal of $2,500. The goal was met — and then exceeded — in about 24 hours, she said. A total of $7,550 had been raised as of Thursday afternoon.
“People were so eager to support these frontline workers, which is amazing to see,” Coffia said.
Meanwhile, Blakeslee contacted other restaurants, cooks, farmers and bakeries who might want to be involved and they threw together a lose group, Patterson said.
Along with The Cooks’ House, there’s 9 Bean Rows, Bubbie’s Bagels, Modern Bird, Rose and Fern, Bay Area Recycling, Loma Farm, Lakeview Farm and Oryana Coop.
“The Traverse City restaurant scene — the food scene in general — the chefs and people that are part of it are an incredibly giving group of people,” he said. “Once we knew something like this was needed, we knew there would be others in the scene who wanted to give of their time and things like that.”
Breakfast tends to come from the bakeries, Patterson said. Stuff like yogurt, granola, fruit and breakfast bars that are grab-and-go, he said.
For lunches, they look to do large salads or wraps, Patterson said. With dinners, they try to prepare some more substantial that can be heated up — for example, green chili and enchiladas; briskets; ham stake, mac-and-cheese and peas.
“We try to make (the meals) as simple as possible for them, but at the same time giving them something that’s tasty and healthy,” Patterson said.
Meals are individually portioned and, if necessary, address specific dietary needs, he said.
The meal train has been delivering three meals a day for more than a week now, Coffia said. The group will check back in at the end of April to see where things are at.
“For me, it’s really beautiful and I’m incredibly grateful for the restaurants and volunteers to pull together and make it happen,” she said. “It’s one less thing for the frontline workers to worry about.”
