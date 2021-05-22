TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources states that May is the main month for morel mushrooms, though residents may find the fungi from late April through mid-June.
Jill Grenchik said she worked 14 years at Black Star Farms, where she hunted for mushrooms on her lunch break. Her love of food and fungi led her to start Great Lakes Treats in May 2017.
They offer 20 different varieties of mushroom. Currently, morels are in season and the pheasant back and oyster mushroom are starting to appear, Grenchik said.
“We’re getting calls about morels almost every day,” she said. “We call the pheasant back the ‘consolation prize’ if we can’t find morels. It grows on boxelder trees. Both are prevalent up here.”
She and her husband Aaron forage for much of their own fungi throughout northern Michigan forests and lands where they are permitted to harvest.
“We love the thrill of the hunt,” Grenchik said. “We forage mostly within Leelanau and Grand Traverse counties, and follow the U.P. mushroom season. The chanterelle mushroom we find in the U.P. when the season ends here.”
Morels, Grenchik said, are a “crowd-pleaser” with an intense, woodsy flavor that pairs well with steaks and sauces. However, her favorite is the lobster mushroom, which tastes like the seafood.
They also collect medicinal mushrooms like chaga for teas. Grenchik said this year-round variety can boost the immune system and act as an anti-inflammatory.
“We describe it as coffee meets green tea,” she explained. “It has vanilla undertones.”
They also do their own processing in a commercial kitchen, which they rent as needed. Grenchik said they minimally clean the fungi before packaging because they soak up water.
In addition to mushrooms, Great Lakes Treats obtains wild ramps, which Grenchik said are similar to a wild onion or leek. Their wild ramp powder, she said, can be used in everyday cooking.
“It makes a great substitute for onion or garlic powder on vegetables and eggs,” she said.
The Cooks’ House co-owners Jennifer Blakeslee and Eric Patterson said they try to prepare meals with morels whenever they can obtain them.
“It’s really contingent on what Mother Nature decides to do,” Blakeslee said.
Patterson said they recently put morels in a potato gnocchi dish in the restaurant.
“Don’t get too crazy with morels,” he advised. “You don’t want to cover them up. Treat them simply.”
Blakeslee and Patterson stressed the importance of proper cleaning before cooking.
Patterson said many people in northern Michigan seem to subscribe to the myth that they must soak the fungus in salt water.
“That’s one of the worst things you can do,” he said.
Instead, people should cut their morels in half, and stick them in a bowl of cold water. Slosh them around gently, allowing the dirt to settle to the bottom. Lift the mushrooms carefully and place in another bowl of cold water. Patterson said this process should repeat four or five times, and then the mushrooms can air dry on a towel.
Great Lakes Treats plans to offer a mushroom identification class this summer in Traverse City. Grenchik said they are working to confirm the location and details.
Wild-foraged mushrooms and teas are available at the Sara Hardy Downtown Farmers Market and online at greatlakestreats.com.
