TRAVERSE CITY — Plant-based food trends are increasing as more people look for alternatives to dairy and/or meat products.
Oryana Outreach and Marketing Specialist Luise Bolleber said many ingredients can combine to make creamy foods — without using dairy products. Vegan alternatives include cashews and oat or coconut milk.
“I want to emphasize the whole ingredients people can cook with to flavor their food and give it a creamy dimension,” she said. “You can make sweet cream or a savory cream for, say, macaroni and cheese, pies, cheesecake.”
Chickpeas, white beans, blended potatoes or miso — a fermented soybean paste — can add texture and creaminess to soups. Bolleber said miso is also used in many Asian dishes.
“There are different flavors available to add to soups, dressings and sauces,” she said.
People can make their own oat milk and creams or purchase them from Oryana. Bolleber said customers have always sought the store for vegan products, such as nutritional yeast. This nutty, cheesy flavoring is a healthier topping for popcorn and it can go into gravy and sauces.
“There are lots of options,” she said. “It might be hard for some people to think about going vegan and give up things they love, but we can use plant-based ingredients that seem like dairy.”
She added that avocados provide healthy fats and rich flavors for desserts.
Rad.ish Street Food Chefs Lisa and Ryan Moberly presented a vegan menu at Fustini’s Oils & Vinegars during Traverse City Restaurant Week in February. Lisa said they sold out both days, with many guests coming to try their food for the first time.
“We like to call it Cali-Mex or Cali-fusion food,” she said. “I’m half Mexican so I take a lot of what I learned from my grandmother’s cooking. We try to make as many things vegan as we can.”
The breakfast and asada (meaning “grilled”) burritos, curry and thai tacos are their most popular dishes, Moberly said. The tacos are made with soy protein that tastes like chicken, a peanut sauce and melon salsa.
Despite these items not including meat, Moberly said people can still intake the nutrients they need for a healthy diet. For example, legumes and soy contain protein.
“You go right to the source,” she said. “People don’t realize when you eat meat, it’s recycled protein from the cow.”
Plus, Moberly said, eating vegan is better for the environment.
Most of the produce, bread and other ingredients they use are locally sourced. Moberly said they favor Lakeview Hill Farm and Third Coast Bakery.
Moberly said Rad.ish started in May 2019, when she and her husband moved from Long Beach, California to northern Michigan. They introduced their food at Brew and the Little Fleet as well as the Traverse City Film Festival and National Cherry Festival events. They plan to open a food truck later this spring and lead more cooking classes at Fustini’s and Oryana.
“There’s definitely a need for it,” she said of vegan options in the area. “We didn’t think we’d do well, but it’s grown so much in the year we have been here. We are so happy to share.”
