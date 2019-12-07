SUTTONS BAY — Mawby Sparkling Wines is adding macaroni and cheese to the holiday menu during its inaugural Mac and Magnums event.
Claire Lepine, Mawby marketing and Fizz Club manager, said the event is a natural fit for the facility, which usually makes five or six sparkling wines around the holidays. Lepine said the twist is the size: magnums are 1.5 liters, or two regular-sized wine bottles.
“Wine in a magnum ages a little differently,” she said. “The bubbles will be different. It can be richer, more complex. They’re beautiful. It’s a heavy glass. It’s impressive.”
Guests can taste six magnum pours: Talis, Blanc, Grace, Sandpainting and Ca. 2012 from Mawby and C-3 Pinot from bigLITTLE Wines.
Lepine said the event begins at the neighboring winery and continues at Mawby.
Lepine said the magnums accompany a “fan favorite” comfort food: macaroni and cheese.
“Sparkling wine is really food friendly,” Lepine said. “It’s really great with rich, decadent foods.”
Fig’s Breakfast and Lunch Chef Bryon Figueroa was entrusted with creating the main dish.
Figueroa said he wanted to use local raclette, but Leelanau Cheese Company did not make enough.
Instead, he decided to blend heavy cream with fromage blanc from Leelanau Cheese, aged provolone and cheddar.
He adds pork belly and tops the bowl with fried onions. A green salad is available for people who want a lighter option, he added.
Figueroa said his Lake Leelanau restaurant is “really centered on the local,” something he aims to showcase with most of these ingredients.
Figueroa said sparkling wine is “alive and acidic,” which pairs well with the cheeses and pork.
“You’re welcoming fatty richness,” he said. “It’s a lot of flavor and they play off each other.”
He prepared a similar item for last year’s Old Mission Peninsula Wine Trail Mac and Cheese Bake-Off and said he first learned about pairings while working as a chef at Chateau Chantal. He said he looks forward to share his food and talking with fellow eaters and drink enthusiasts.
“It’s open-house style,” Lepine said. “We want it to be a relaxing holiday seasonal thing to do. We’re hopeful it’s something people can come and enjoy.”
Mac and Magnums kicked off last weekend, but it also goes from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 7 and 14 at Mawby.
Tickets are $65 each or two for $120 at MyNorth Tickets. Call 231-271-3522 to learn more.
