ELK RAPIDS — Jack Archiable remembers meeting Joe Short — the entrepreneur and founder of Short’s Brewing Co., one of Michigan’s biggest players in the craft beer world — when he was only 10-12 years old.
Short and his family would regularly stop in at the Torch Riviera in Rapid City.
Archiable, a patron at the time, would feed him quarters to play music on the jukebox.
“He does not remember that,” said Archiable, a retired brewmaster and former co-owner of Traverse Brewing Company, where Joe would eventually work and be part of the local brewing scene.
Archiable said they got better acquainted when a much older Short brought in several of his homebrews to sample. Archiable loved them and offered him a job, only to find out he was just 20 years old.
“I said, ‘OK, come back when you’re 21, and I’ll teach what we do here,’ said Archiable. “All of his friends were belly bumping and high-fiving.”
He came a few weeks after turning 21 and worked at the brewery for six months.
Archiable, who is now 70 years old, became like a big brother to Short, who just turned 44 in December. They “bonded” almost instantly.
“We’re definitely brothers from completely different mothers and fathers,” Archiable said with a laugh.
Today that friendship continues. In fact, the two met up recently at Short’s Brewing Company’s Pull Barn in Elk Rapids. It’s where you will find Archiable on Wednesday afternoons to meet up with friends to “chat” and just hang out.
Short said it’s appropriate for Archiable to receive the Tom Burns Award for “hard work, passion and perseverance” and being a “guiding force in creating the Great Beer State” of Michigan. It was presented to him last month at the Michigan Brewers Guild’s annual conference.
Along with giving him his start in the business, Short said he learned what it was like to be an “ambassador” for northern Michigan, and for his company.
“He was a real well-known figure in the community” for taking a chance and opening a brewery in northern Michigan,” Short said. “He was kind of a celebrity. I really admired him.”
Archiable even inspired the name of one of Short’s top-selling beers. It came during “the ceremonial part of the day,” better known as cleanup time.
“We always started with cracking a beer and listening to the Doors ‘Soft Parade’ album, which obviously had an impact on me,” Short said.
Archiable said he and brewer John Niedermaier realized that if they started the album at the beginning of cleanup, they would be done when it was over.
“Then we could have our shifty (beer),” Archiable said.
The Ohio native discovered his love of craft beer at an early age while others were drinking Labatt’s and Busch. He went from a homebrewer to entrepreneur, and he brewed out-of-state before he could get a loan to brew on the premises of Traverse Brewing Company. His license from the state was No. 007.
The recent award was presented to him by longtime friend Scott Graham, who is now the executive director of the guild.
“I was blown away,” Archiable of receiving the award. “I asked him, ‘Why me?’ He laughed and replied, ‘You are one of the pioneers.’”
He was, indeed, a pioneer.
The Guild recognized him for inspiring several young brewers such as Short, who established Short’s in 2004, and Russell Springsteen, who founded Right Brain Brewery in 2007. John Niedermaier of Brewery Terra Firma was one time the head brewer at Traverse Brewing Company. Today he still makes the legendary Manitou Amber, which was one of Archiable’s signature beers.
Archiable owned and operated Traverse Brewing Company from 1996 to 2008 when it was shut down because of some tax issues, which were later resolved. He worked for Short’s for 10 years before retiring in 2019.
From his humble beginnings, the growth of the craft beer industry today is staggering. According to an economic impact report from the Beer Institute and National Beer Wholesalers Association, Michigan had 1,924 brewing jobs and a total economic output of $9.9 billion as of 2020.
The greater Traverse City area has nearly 20 breweries. It’s estimated the state has nearly 400 breweries.
Archiable recalls those early days when Scott Graham was the head brewer at Big Buck Brewery (license No. 006) in Gaylord, and he would come over to share a couple of pints on the back dock of the brewery.
“He would pull in in his Cougar, a beautiful Lincoln Mercury Cougar, and we would sit on the picnic table with low fills or whatever, and I remember looking at him and saying, ‘How many breweries do you think there will be in Michigan?’ We figured 25-50,” Archiable belted out in laughter. “Now there are more than 350.”
One of those who he helped early on was Russell Springsteen of Right Brain Brewery, who worked with him in the summer of 2000 and “may have been part of his red hair turning white,” Springsteen said.
“He is the godfather of northern Michigan Brewing!” Springsteen said. “He inspired me and gave me the opportunity to be able to brew when there were not many or any other opportunities.”
Plus, he’s a great guy, he added.
“He always had a gentle laugh that was followed up by a pretty good yarn. His storytelling is legendary.”
Take the story on how he got into homebrewing, for example.
It was his junior year at Ohio University (1973-1974), and Archiable and his housemates were at the Union Bar.
“We asked the bartender, Tom, to pour a Guinness Stout into a pitcher and then fill it up with Rolling Rock,” he recalled. “We had a few of those. As we left the bar, an older college student followed us out and asked us if we would like to try some ‘real beer.’ We were curious so we followed him back to his house.
“At Thor’s — I can’t remember his real name — we saw homemade beer fermenting away in three primary fermentation buckets. He asked us what type of beer we would like and handed us bottles and glasses. The beer was fantastic. In the following weeks I learned brewing from Thor. This became my hobby.”
It’s these kinds of stories you get by hanging out with him, all filled with detail, and laughs.
Today, he’s honored for the recognition, and all the attention.
In retirement he’ll spend time reading literature, planning his itinerary to see Grateful Dead concerts and walking his property near Elk Lake, with his husky dog, Balto. (Ask him about how he came up with the name if you want to hear another great story.)
Reflecting on his life, and on the recent award, he says the song “Lucky Man” by Emerson, Lake & Palmer comes to mind, especially as he remembers what his parents and grandparents told him growing up.
“They always told me as a kid, ‘We don’t care what you do when you grow up, just make sure you’re damn good at it.’ That rubbed in somehow. I got lucky.”
