Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.