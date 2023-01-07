This week I will share some recipes. Everything is extra busy with preparations for the wedding of daughter Susan and Ervin. Plus, it’s right around the holidays. It is always a nice time to have fellowship with the church family.
As we close to the holidays, let us remember that Jesus is the reason for the season. Rejoice in the miracle of Christmas and take comfort in his peace and grace.
Wishing you a blessed Christmas and a new year full of promise!
Sweet Crunch Mix
8 C. Chex cereal
3 C. popped popcorn
2 C. broken pretzels
1 C. peanuts
½ C. butter
¾ C. brown sugar
¼ C. Karo syrup
1 t. maple flavoring
Mix the cereal, popcorn, pretzels, and peanuts in a large bowl. Combine the butter, brown sugar, syrup, and maple flavoring in a pan and cook over medium heat for 5 minutes. Pour over the cereal mixture, stirring until all pieces are evenly coated. Bake for 45 minutes at 250 degrees, stirring every 15 minutes.
Mustard Pretzels
2 lb. pretzels (tiny twist)
½ C. butter
4 t. Worcestershire sauce
1 T. mustard
10 t. (heaping) powdered sugar
10 t. dry mustard
1 ¼ t. garlic powder
1 T. turmeric
Melt the butter, Worcestershire sauce, and mustard together on the stovetop or in the microwave. Place the pretzels in a large bowl and pour the butter mixture over the pretzels, stirring until pretzels are well coated. Spread the pretzels out on large cookie sheets. Sift the powdered sugar, dry mustard, garlic powder, and turmeric together several times; then sift some over pretzels. Stir and sift more over pretzels. Stir well. Bake at 325 degrees for 20 minutes. Stir often while baking.
Cinnamon Popcorn
3 qt. popped corn
1/3 C. butter
¼ C. sugar
¾ t. cinnamon
¼ t. salt
Place popped corn in a large baking pan and set aside. In a small saucepan, combine the remaining ingredients and cook over low heat until butter is melted and sugar dissolved. Remove from heat. Add to popped corn and toss lightly to mix well. Bake at 300 degrees for 15 minutes or until hot and crisp.
Taco Bean Dip
8 oz. salsa
8 oz. sour cream
16 oz. refried beans
1 C. sharp cheddar cheese
1 C. lettuce, finely shredded
1/4 C. green onions, chopped
2 T. black olives, sliced
Mix together or layer and serve with tortilla chips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.