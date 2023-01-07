cutting.wedding.clothes.1.jpg

Lovina is cutting out and sewing new clothing for the wedding of Ervin and Susan.

This week I will share some recipes. Everything is extra busy with preparations for the wedding of daughter Susan and Ervin. Plus, it’s right around the holidays. It is always a nice time to have fellowship with the church family.

As we close to the holidays, let us remember that Jesus is the reason for the season. Rejoice in the miracle of Christmas and take comfort in his peace and grace.

Wishing you a blessed Christmas and a new year full of promise!

Sweet Crunch Mix

8 C. Chex cereal

3 C. popped popcorn

2 C. broken pretzels

1 C. peanuts

½ C. butter

¾ C. brown sugar

¼ C. Karo syrup

1 t. maple flavoring

Mix the cereal, popcorn, pretzels, and peanuts in a large bowl. Combine the butter, brown sugar, syrup, and maple flavoring in a pan and cook over medium heat for 5 minutes. Pour over the cereal mixture, stirring until all pieces are evenly coated. Bake for 45 minutes at 250 degrees, stirring every 15 minutes.

Mustard Pretzels

2 lb. pretzels (tiny twist)

½ C. butter

4 t. Worcestershire sauce

1 T. mustard

10 t. (heaping) powdered sugar

10 t. dry mustard

1 ¼ t. garlic powder

1 T. turmeric

Melt the butter, Worcestershire sauce, and mustard together on the stovetop or in the microwave. Place the pretzels in a large bowl and pour the butter mixture over the pretzels, stirring until pretzels are well coated. Spread the pretzels out on large cookie sheets. Sift the powdered sugar, dry mustard, garlic powder, and turmeric together several times; then sift some over pretzels. Stir and sift more over pretzels. Stir well. Bake at 325 degrees for 20 minutes. Stir often while baking.

Cinnamon Popcorn

3 qt. popped corn

1/3 C. butter

¼ C. sugar

¾ t. cinnamon

¼ t. salt

Place popped corn in a large baking pan and set aside. In a small saucepan, combine the remaining ingredients and cook over low heat until butter is melted and sugar dissolved. Remove from heat. Add to popped corn and toss lightly to mix well. Bake at 300 degrees for 15 minutes or until hot and crisp.

Taco Bean Dip

8 oz. salsa

8 oz. sour cream

16 oz. refried beans

1 C. sharp cheddar cheese

1 C. lettuce, finely shredded

1/4 C. green onions, chopped

2 T. black olives, sliced

Mix together or layer and serve with tortilla chips.

Lovina’s Amish Kitchen is written by Lovina Eicher, Old Order Amish writer, cook, wife, and mother of eight. Readers can write to Eicher at Lovina’s Amish Kitchen, PO Box 234, Sturgis, MI 49091 (please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for a reply); or email LovinasAmishKitchen@MennoMedia.org and your message will be passed on to her to read. She does not personally respond to emails.

