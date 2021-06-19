TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan residents Lee and Daphne Cobb dreamed of opening their own ice cream shop.
Lee said plans finally came to fruition about a month ago, when they opened Sugar Buzz TC near Chum’s Corner.
Finding the equipment proved challenging during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Cobb said the location was a no-brainer.
“There’s a need because the Dairyville burned down,” he said of the former locally-owned shop near Chum’s Corner. “We used to take our kids there.”
To fill that hole, the Cobbs serve just desserts from their food truck. The menu features traditional soft serve and rotating flavors of Michigan-made hard-scooped ice cream, shakes, floats and sundaes.
Lee said they also concocted some more unusual items like cheesecake on a stick and ice cream nachos — which are made with waffle chips, ice cream and a few toppings the customer chooses.
He said their customizable ice cream sandwiches are gaining fans. They can place the ice cream between two chocolate chip cookies, waffles or even a pop tart. The sides are then rolled in nuts, sprinkles, candy or other toppings.
“People come back for those,” he said. “We wanted to do some things no one else in town has done.”
Another more unique item is called “Bee Sting,” which Lee said starts with a soft serve ice cream cone. They poke a hole in the middle, and fill it with butterscotch, caramel or hot fudge sauce.
Additionally, Sugar Buzz TC caters to pets. Lee said they offer dog-friendly cups for a penny, and there is a grassy area out front if they need it.
“They get a little ice cream and a miniature dog bone,” he said.
Lee said his love for food may have started when he went through a food service program in high school. Daphne’s restaurant experience comes from her past employment at Burger King for nearly 20 years.
“We’ve always talked about it,” she said of starting their own business. “It’s a huge move, but we took the opportunity.”
Lee added that they do not focus on making money, but rather they aim to have fun.
“We’re locals,” he said. “I’m a veteran. We raised our kids here. It’s really about talking to customers and interacting with them.”
Daphne said they plan to host events around the area and bring ice cream to more people. They recently purchased a second trailer, which will allow the business to become mobile.
Currently the Sugar Buzz TC truck is located in front of Mancino’s Pizza and Grinders off U.S. 31 South. The Cobbs serve ice cream from 2-9 p.m. Monday to Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. They plan to remain open through October or November, depending on the weather.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.