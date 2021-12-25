SUTTONS BAY — ‘Tis the season for green and giving.
Mawby Sparkling combined these into the “green Giving” program, which launched in 2019. The initiative operates all year, allowing people to purchase wine and contribute to the fundraiser anytime until Dec. 31.
Marketing and Wine Club Manager Claire Lepine said $1 from each bottle of “green” wine they sell goes into the program. This alcoholic beverage is made with Michigan fruit and is tank fermented.
“It’s really bright,” Lepine said. “It’s semi-dry, so it appeals to more palates.”
She explained that fermenting it in a tank allows the bubbles to occur naturally on a larger scale. This wine is “meant to be enjoyed now” because of its fresh, fruit taste, Lepine said.
The 2021 recipients are The Watershed Center, Justice For Our Neighbors and the LIFT Teen Center of Suttons Bay. These three nonprofits split the total proceeds from wine bottle sales.
Lepine said the program is on track to surpass the 2020 donation total of $4,200. As of Dec. 21, they collected just over $7,500 for the nonprofits.
“Every year we’ve raised more and more,” Lepine said. “It’s a super simple way to give back and make an impact in our backyard.”
Rebekah TenBrink, LIFT Teen Center executive director and founder, said they host after-school programs for middle and high school students at Friendship Community Center.
Events and club meetings often take place at the facility too.
She said the Mawby fundraiser is an “awesome initiative for the community.”
“It’s really amazing that they’re taking care of the community they serve,” TenBrink said. “We’re honored they chose us.”
Their portion of the funds, she added, will go toward extracurricular activities and field trips for local teens like visits to Timberlee Hills.
The “green Giving” initiative began, Lepine said, as a way to continue supporting the community. They used to host a benefit for the Leelanau Conservancy with their “Conservancy” wine, but they do not make that anymore.
Past recipients include TART Trails, Arts for All of Northern Michigan, Food Rescue (a Goodwill Northern Michigan program) and others.
Lepine said Bigs used the funds for its mentoring program. The “green Giving” money allowed them to sponsor a kid for one year.
The 2022 partners are the Women’s Resource Center and Leelanau Christian Neighbors. Lepine said they aim to finalize the third soon, as the program begins anew Jan. 1.
Find the “green” wine in the Mawby tasting room or purchase at shop.mawby.wine.
