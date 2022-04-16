TRAVERSE CITY — “Taste the rainbow” may be familiar as the slogan of Skittles candy, but local nonprofit Up North Pride is using it as the title of a new dinner fundraiser.
Up North Pride Programming Director Nick Viox said they originally planned the dinner for April 2020, but it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The April 23 event features all seven colors of the rainbow. Each participating chef was asked to create a dish based on one color.
“You taste your way through a plated dinner,” Viox said. “It’s accessible to all. We want to make sure everyone feels welcome.”
Viox added that the menu also includes non-rainbow colors, with Higher Grounds coffee representing black and Grocer’s Daughter Chocolate fulfilling the brown category.
Michelle Rodriguez said networking with area chefs and event planners led her to get involved with Taste the Rainbow. She prepares the food for small events with her private chef and catering business Amor Comida.
“I’m so honored to be part of it,” she said. “I’ve always supported this organization. We need to do more of this [these events].”
She said she selected the color green for her dish. Her salad draws from Middle Eastern cuisine — featuring lentils and a green tahini dressing.
“I’m a huge veggie lover,” Rodriguez said. “It’s something everyone can eat, regardless of allergies. I can omit things. I’m using pepitas instead of nuts and bringing vegan cheese.”
Sugar2Salt co-owners Stephanie Wiitala and Jonathan Dayton are tasked with making the dessert course. Wiitala said this fits into her pastry-making experience, but emphasizing the color orange does not.
“It pushes the boundaries,” she said. “We go out of our comfort zone. Orange can be a little bit tricky locally, especially this time of year.”
But when Up North Pride gave her orange, Wiitala decided to make her family’s classic carrot cake recipe. Her version includes ginger and turmeric along with a candied orange peel. It is finished with an earl grey tea custard, which she said has a vanilla accent and orange essence.
She uses ingredients from Lakeview Hill Farm (the ginger), Light of Day Organics (earl grey tea) other local places whenever possible.
“I am excited to share this,” she said.
The Taste the Rainbow event is a fundraiser for Up North Pride “so we can celebrate pride all year round,” Viox said. They aim to make other events free.
The dinner is served at 6 p.m. April 23. The meal is $150 and includes six tasting courses paired with an indigo-inspired cocktail from Tonic & Lime. Local wine is available from Bonobo Winery. Space is limited.
The dance party begins at 9 p.m.
Admission is $15 at the door, or included with the dinner ticket price. Both events take place at the Event Theory space, 1449 Industry Drive.
Learn more at upnorthpride.com.
