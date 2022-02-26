TRAVERSE CITY — National Pizza Day was Feb. 9. Super Bowl Sunday took place Feb. 13, the day before Valentine’s Day.
Fresh Coast Market Owner Dave Sears said they started serving new pizzas in time for those holidays.
The market expanded its specialty varieties, going from eight to 28 pies.
“They’re all unique,” Sears said. “We didn’t want to do cookie-cutter pizzas.”
The menu, Sears said, now offers the Coast Guard (Chipotle steak), Opening Day (macaroni and cheese with venison sausage), The Popeye Pizza (a vegetable option) and more.
“You can have a different pizza every day of the week and barely get through the month with trying each one,” he said.
Of all these choices, Sears said his favorite may be surprising: the Apricot Delight. They use American Spoon’s apricot jam to make a cream cheese and then top the pizza with chicken, red peppers, carrots and green onions.
“It’s more of a savory pizza,” Sears said. “People didn’t know what to expect because it sounds a little weird.”
Three of the new pizzas feature sweeter flavor combinations, such as strawberry Nutella with fresh bananas and almonds.
“We introduced three dessert pizzas,” Sears said. “Those have been really popular.”
The strawberry Nutella pizza is served cold, but Sears said the cinnamon roll and the chocolate chip streusel pies are presented warm.
Kitchen Ambassador Heather Potter said initially it was challenging to more than double their pizza offerings.
“It’s a lot of work, but it’s a cool undertaking,” Potter said. “There are more options for customers and things we haven’t done before.”
People are most drawn to the dessert pizzas, she said. Customers typically order a few 10-inch pies to try different flavors, and dessert pizzas are almost always included. Larger, 14-inch pizzas are also available.
Fresh Coast Market also switched up some of the ingredients, opting for fresher and local items whenever possible. Sears added that customers can ask for cauliflower or gluten-free crust as well as dairy-free mozzarella, cheddar and goat cheese.
“We got rid of our canned ingredients,” Sears said. “We’re using a lot of higher-end ingredients like cremini mushrooms. The majority of our sauces are made in house.”
Call 231-922-7712, visit the market or download the Fresh Coast Market mobile application to place an order.
