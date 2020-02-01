TRAVERSE CITY — Four local restaurants are set to take over the Milkweed stall at the Little Fleet this winter.
The first is scheduled for Feb. 3, when chefs from Alliance Restaurant present their menu.
Jennifer Blakeslee, Cooks’ House co-owner and Milkweed operator, said Cooks’ House typically hosts eight to 10 chefs each year. She wanted to bring this type of event to the Little Fleet.
“All of these people are friends of mine,” Blakeslee said. “It’s just who I felt like working with this year. Everybody in the food community is really supportive of one another. We have admiration for each other. Part of this is the takeovers.”
In addition to collaboration, Blakeslee said the event allows the chefs to share their creations beyond their restaurant.
“It gives them an opportunity to do something different,” she said. “It’s a way for cooks to travel and get out of their element a little.”
Cooks’ House often features a five-course meal with formal seating, but Blakeslee said the takeovers follow a no-reservations necessary model.
“This time is like a food truck takeover,” she said.
Little Fleet General Manager Jess Heller said the Kitchen Takeover series is unlike past events because it keeps their informal dining style.
“It’ll be run and setup just like Milkweed is: people order at the counter and we bring their food to them,” she explained. “We’ve done pop-up dinners in the past, but it seemed like this would work even better.”
Though cocktails and other alcoholic beverages are still available from the bar, the food menu is different. Heller said the chefs get a chance to showcase their food for one night.
Past pop-ups have run out of food, so Heller advised people to come early. This is especially true for the first one, as she said people are “excited about Alliance.”
“I’m looking forward to seeing what they bring,” she said. “It will be a surprise for me too.”
Each Kitchen Takeover is open from 5-10 p.m. in the Milkweed space at the Little Fleet. After Alliance Restaurant, the series continues with Happy’s Taco Shop on Feb. 24 and The Good Bowl on March 23. The final event features Crocodile Palace — a collaboration between Ryan Corbin, of the Cooks’ House, and Patrick Evans, from Conifer — on April 20.
