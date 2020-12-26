TRAVERSE CITY — Chef Edward Caballero recently opened his second restaurant in 2020: TC Italian.
Caballero said the new eatery began accepting takeout orders in October. His first venture, TC Mexican, has been successful during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The response has been amazing,” he said. “Our numbers have been summer-like. Of course, our biggest challenge is finding a competent, motivated work force ... but the team is coming together.”
Though his family hails from Mexico and he lived in Arizona, he said he wanted to run a different type of restaurant in northern Michigan.
People can find traditional items on the menu at TC Italian, including pizzas, pastas, salad and garlic bread. Beverages and a dessert — Gabe’s Old Fashioned Custard — can be added to any order.
“The heart of the menu is the 1-pound lasagnas and scratch salad dressings,” Caballero said of their homemade dishes. “I also feature country French bread pizzas with bread that is locally sourced here in Traverse City.”
Bay Bread Company supplies the loaves. Owner Stacy Wilcox said she is glad to help another local restaurant during the pandemic.
The loaf is made with only a few ingredients: flour, salt and yeast. The light, airy dough is similar to a baguette. It may seem simple, but Wilcox said the bread is tasty and popular among customers.
Wilcox said she thinks their dough would work well for pizza, as it is soft inside and crispy outside.
“I can’t wait to try it,” Wilcox said. “It’s nice to see people be so creative and try different things. It’s very traditional, but not traditional for a pizza.”
The bakery does not deliver to TC Italian, so staff visits daily to pick up the freshly-made French bread.
Additionally, Caballero started planning to expand his food operations. He said they recently signed a 3-year lease at the Cherryland Center. Both TC Mexican and TC Italian will relocate to the former Opa Grill and Taproom space by the end of January.
The two eateries will share a kitchen, but Caballero said only TC Mexican will offer dine-in seating once the state health department lifts those restrictions. TC Italian will continue takeout and aims to “move to their own stand-alone in the future,” he said.
“We will be adding deli sandwiches to the menu when we complete the move,” he added.
Caballero’s restaurants continue providing curbside pickup from Center City Kitchen, 767 Duell Road, until early next year.
“The move will be seamless,” he said.
TC Italian is open from 4-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and noon to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Order online at tcitalian.com or call 231-631-8189. Delivery is available through DoorDash.
