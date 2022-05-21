NORTHPORT — Bo White drinks coffee, and his wife Nicole likes wine.
The couple serves both beverages at Dune Bird Winery, which they opened in late 2021 near Northport.
Neither has experience in the wine industry, but Nicole said they wanted to take on that challenge.
“We looked for something we could start as a business and work side by side as a family,” she said.
They’ve lived in Leelanau County for six years, and Nicole said running this business will help them stay there. She and Bo come from more than a decade of military experience, with about 11 years on active duty around the United States.
Last spring, they started the process and found the property, which longtime locals may remember as the former Gill’s Pier Vineyard and Winery. The winery closed in April 2015, and a yak and alpaca ranch took its place by that fall.
“It’s cool to be able to build off a place that has a lot of memories,” Nicole said. “We decided to revive the original intent. We wanted to create an experience that includes both the wine drinker and the non-wine drinker.”
There are several wines available in the tasting room, including three red blends and four whites. A rose will be added to the summer menu.
“We focus on showcasing cool-climate wines,” Nicole said. “These will evolve as we grow.”
The most popular, she said, is the Pure Leland. This sparkling wine is made with pinot gris grapes and lime and grapefruit flavors.
People can sip while they snack on food items like artichoke dip and pita or a charcuterie board.
Nicole said they do not offer full meals, but rather a few “tapas-style hot plates.”
The White’s two kids helped create dishes like the pigs in a blanket and the macaroni and cheese balls, which are filled with fontina cheese and served on top of marinara sauce.
“They’re designed to fill people up enough to where they can stay,” Nicole said. “We want people to come and linger. We’re passionate about bringing people together in one space.”
Dune Bird Winery also includes a coffee bar for guests like Bo who prefer non-alcoholic beverages. Bo said this model may not be the norm, but it is going well so far.
“We’re starting something new in the community we know,” he said. “Wine and coffee are a great way to bring people together.”
Nicole added that visitors can also enjoy baked goods, which they can pair with the espresso or red wine.
Nicole said the name “Dune Bird” comes partly from Bo, who is a pilot.
Their small plane is named “Dune Lady.” The “bird” is a play on aviation, and the “dune” is a reference to the sand dunes along the shoreline.
“There’s some industrial flair to it [Dune Bird],” she said. “We have an aviation theme in places around the winery. Some of the wine names — like AV8 — are plane-related.”
Dune Bird Winery is open from noon to 7 p.m. Thursdays, Sundays and Mondays and from noon to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Outdoor seating is available. Live music is on the schedule, with more events coming for the summer.
