TRAVERSE CITY — James Brewington said he has been cooking on and off throughout his life.
He also operated a cleaning business, but eventually decided to start his own restaurant: Open Late Kitchen. He said this builds on his previous experience delivering in-home meals on weekends.
“It’s the greatest thing I could’ve done,” Brewington said of opening his business.
His new, late-night food delivery service started about six weeks ago within the Traverse City area. He said the goal is to provide home-cooked meals after 10 p.m. when “you can’t get anything to eat.” Hospital employees and police officers have been customers so far, he said.
Open Late Kitchen recently expanded its menu, adding more items in each category: light bites, sliders, sandwiches, sliders and sides. Options include a quesadilla, macaroni and cheese, burgers, pulled pork and more.
Brewington said the two most popular are the chicken strips and loaded tater tots. He starts with a chicken breast, cutting “slim, thin slices” and covering the pieces with his “personal batter.” The tots are baked in the oven and topped with bacon and melted cheese. Pulled pork is an optional add on.
Brewington said he initially obtained funds to purchase a food truck, but was “redirected — an opportunity for a kitchen here in town opened up.”
Open Late Kitchen operates out of Center City Kitchen, an incubator commercial space off Boon Street.
Co-owner Ryan Wells said they aim to provide space for “chefs to acquire their license and produce their products.” Startups and other small companies in the food industry may use the space “as long as they want,” Wells said.
He said Open Late Kitchen fills the gap in late-night food options and hope Brewington continues to do well.
“We’re excited to see him be successful,” Wells said. “He has all the tools to do that.”
He added that Center City Kitchen is seeking chefs who are interested in joining their commercial space. Visit centercitykitchen.com to learn more.
Open Late Kitchen operates Thursdays through Saturdays from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. The delivery radius covers about 5 miles. Brewington said people can designate a place to pick up their order if they live outside that area.
Visit openlatekitchen.com for the full menu and to order.
