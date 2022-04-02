TRAVERSE CITY — Spring is approaching, but gardeners are waiting to start their outdoor planting. In the meantime, community members of all ages can try growing sprouts indoors.
Oryana Outreach and Marketing Specialist Luise Bolleber said she has tried “so many things” — including alfalfa, peas, garbanzo beans and lentils. All these, she said, can sprout from their seeds.
“They’re super nutritious and delicious,” she said. “Alfalfa grows really fast because it’s really small seeds. Radish seeds are nice and spicy.”
People can start by selecting a wide-mouth jar. Bolleber said a quart-sized jar works well. Next, fill the jar with one or two tablespoons of seeds, cover with a cheesecloth and allow them to soak overnight.
Drain and rinse the sprouts with fresh water a few times each day. In two or three days, Bolleber said, they are finished.
“When they start sprouting a tail, they’re ready to eat,” she said. “But taste them to see if you like how they taste. I eat them raw, plain in sandwiches or I put them in salads.”
Though she typically does not cook her sprouts, Bolleber said people have that option. Garbanzo beans, for instance, can be used to make hummus.
“It’s like having a garden in your kitchen all year long,” she said. “You can start sprouting every couple days so you always have a fresh supply.”
Robert Sainz, a retired chiropractic physician, leads classes on growing sprouts at the Grand Traverse Commons. Sainz said he has been sprouting for almost 50 years.
“It’s a full-time commitment,” he said.
Beginners, Sainz said, may want to start with green or brown lentils. These are some of the easiest seeds to grow at home.
Most sprouts thrive regardless of sunlight levels, but Sainz said mung beans need complete darkness. He typically puts a dark-colored sock over the jar.
“By growing them in the dark they become long, fat and sweet as the plant sugars are preserved,” he said.
Some people may think they cannot eat raw sprouts, but Sainz dispels that idea. He said there are no health risks and recalls are unusual.
“Sprouting at home gives a person control over their food,” he explained. “Contamination is not a worry. There is no need to sanitize your seeds before or after sprouting.”
Sprouts are not to be confused with microgreens. Sainz explained that sprouts only need water to grow, while microgreens grow in soil. Examples include buckwheat, lettuce and pea shoots.
Oryana and other health food stores offer sprouting supplies, including seeds, or people can look for the necessary items online.
