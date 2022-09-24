TRAVERSE CITY — Workshop Brewing Company is concluding its first Restaurateur Incubator Program this fall and seeking applicants for the next session in 2023.
Founder Pete Kirkwood said they wanted to provide a place for food truck and small restaurant operators to learn and grow their business. The program allows the applicant to use the full kitchen and other amenities to prepare and serve their food year-round at the downtown brewery.
“We thought this is a good opportunity to provide an opportunity for someone who’s an entrepreneur trying to level up,” Kirkwood said. “They can access our client base, our customers.”
Kirkwood said he ran the kitchen at the brewery for nine years but decided to hand that over to others, as long as it fits with the Workshop’s goals of “supporting strong, vibrant community.” Plus, he said the food must be compatible with their beers.
“It’s always great to have something great to eat with our drinks,” he said. “We see it as a partnership. We want to work together for mutual success.”
Small businesses, Kirkwood said, can also develop their professional skills during the program. His staff sits down with the food staff weekly to share their performance and business trends.
“We are very open with information and mentorship,” he said. “It’s a boot camp for how to run a restaurant.”
Archie’s Food Truck was the first business to go through the program. Kirkwood said it has been “a good learning experience for them and for us.”
Operators Jonathan Petrie and his brother Nick are wrapping up their season at the brewery. Jonathan said they took over the kitchen space in November 2021 and since then, learned how to deal with challenges.
“They guided us through back-of-the-house practices,” he said. “I learned from their experience.”
Petrie said he is not certain where they will go from here. He wants to continue working with community mentors and eventually find a long-term space.
“We’d like to stay in the northwest Michigan area,” he said.
The brothers began their food truck in 2018 and opened at Earthen Ales in 2019 before moving to the Coin Slot building. They serve burgers, macaroni and cheese, chicken lettuce wraps and other items with an emphasis on local and seasonal ingredients.
The transition from Archie’s Food Truck to the new applicant should begin in January. Kirkwood said people may apply if they are already in operation but want to “get a foothold in the Traverse City market.” Newbies in the food business can apply if they submit a well-thought-out business plan.
“Hopefully somebody exciting will find us to be an appealing idea,” Kirkwood said.
Food truck operators and restauranteurs may apply for the 2023 Restaurateur Incubator Program by sending a sample menu and business plan to contact@traversecityworkshop.com.
