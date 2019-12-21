TRAVERSE CITY — Andy Elliott and his wife Emily Stewart moved to northern Michigan in May 2018, but already they are involved with the local food scene through their start-up Modern Bird Bakery.
He and Stewart often visited her family’s cottage in Leelanau County and eventually decided to migrate north with their now 7-month-old son Daniel.
“We both cooked in Chicago for 10 years at various fine dining, Michelin places,” he said. “We always talked about moving up here.”
The couple hosts their second pop-up brunch at the Little Fleet after Christmas and plans to continue these events into the new year.
Elliott said the menu includes a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich; ancient grains porridge; smoked whitefish on sourdough bread and — of course — several of Stewart’s baked goods like a brown sugar cinnamon hand pie and chocolate chip cookies.
“Pretty much everything bread-wise we make ourselves,” Elliott said. “We don’t buy anything. There is something for everybody of all ages.”
His favorite is the meatloaf sandwich because it takes him back to his childhood.
He said his brothers did not like his mom’s meatloaf, which meant more leftovers for him.
He serves his creation on white bread with melted Swiss cheese, Thousand Island dressing and lettuce.
“It’s stuff we like to eat if we go out to brunch,” he said, adding that they try to use local produce and other ingredients from places like Lakeview Hills Farm in Traverse City.
Modern Bird Bakery first presented its home-baked goods during the Sara Hardy Downtown Farmers Market last summer and served its first brunch last month — at Cooks’ House co-owner Jennifer Blakeslee’s suggestion.
“They’ve worked so hard and they’re so talented,” Blakeslee said. “Anything we can do in the community to help people like this get their foot in the door.”
Elliott was one of five cooks to participate in the Young Chefs Dinner last year.
Blakeslee said this was their first meeting and one of the first times he presented his food locally.
Plus, Stewart brought cookies for the chefs.
“We’re lucky to have them here,” Blakeslee said. “It’s so difficult in this town right now. There’s a lack of a workforce and many restaurants are closed for lunch.”
The brunches are a step in the right direction for the bakery, Elliott said. Their long-term goal is to move beyond pop-up events and into a physical building for their operations, though they plan to set up a booth at the farmers market again next summer.
“It grew organically,” he said. “We moved here with the intention of setting up our own thing, but we didn’t want to rush into it without knowing the community. We started and nobody knew who we were, but by the end of the year, about 85 percent of our business is people we’ve gotten to know.”
Brunch is available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 28-29 in the Milkweed space at the Little Fleet. Prices are a la carte, like the offerings during the November brunches.
People may also preorder holiday treats from Modern Bird Bakery. Visit their Facebook page to learn more.
