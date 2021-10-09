TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Pie Company recently completed its seventh year of the “Hunger Free Summer” program.
Company owner Mike Busley said the first year they worked with Gleaner’s Community Food Bank. The Southern Michigan pantry hosted the program “as a summer meal replacement for kids,” Busley said.
“We have shops down there,” he said. “We decided let’s bring all the shops into this and do it across the whole system.”
From June 10 through Sept. 8, customers could purchase a whole, mini or slice of homemade apple pie at any Grand Traverse Pie Company shop in Michigan or Terre Haute, Indiana.
“Why not apple pie?” Busley said. “They’re Michigan apples. We’re helping Michigan kids. Other than cherry, our most popular is apple.”
This year, the company collected enough funds for more than 116,536 meals. Each dollar that goes toward the “Hunger Free Summer” program represents six meals for students.
Busley said they usually “end up with around $20,000” annually, though they did not collect as much in 2021 as in 2019 because some stores were open for shorter hours and experienced staffing issues.
However, he said they are happy with the results of this “collective effort.”
“We try to align ourselves around causes for kids — kids who aren’t dealt a good hand throughout their life,” Busley said. “We expect it [the program] to continue next summer.”
Part of the proceeds went to a food pantry near each facility. Both Traverse City stores supported the Father Fred Foundation, which Busley said will receive almost $3,500.
The foundation’s Executive Director Candice Hamel said the funds will help stock their pantry.
“We’re using the money to purchase food in our food pantry for the community’s needs,” Hamel said. “Grand Traverse Pie Company enables us to do a greater expansion of pantry product.”
Specifically, Hamel said they can buy fresh vegetables and fruits as well as protein options like meat — which many pantries may not offer. These items are a healthier option for guests than processed foods, she said.
Programs like “Hunger Free Summer” are appreciated, Hamel said, because the nonprofit foundation fully relies on community donations and does not accept federal or state funding for its services.
“It’s a direct focus,” she said. “The money goes back to our community.”
Community members may visit the food pantry Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nonperishable food donations are accepted.
