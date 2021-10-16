KALKASKA — Lisa Dallas worked as a waitress and bartender for years before making the switch to operating her own business.
She and her boyfriend Brian Berger started Billy Bob’s Boneyard BBQ, Grill and More at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. When many restaurants closed, the food truck remained open.
Dallas said it began with her homemade macaroni and cheese, which she often brought to memorial services or graduation parties.
“People around town knew about our food,” she said. “People in Kalkaska are supportive of our business. We have our regulars.”
The menu features pulled pork sandwiches, beans, loaded onion petals, deep-fried cheesecake and more. Dallas said a popular item is their deep-fried potato salad. She cooks and smashes the potatoes and then add spices, cheese, bacon and peppers.
“It’s like a loaded potato,” she said. “We use a sour cream base instead of mayonnaise with homemade horseradish sauce.”
The barbecue sauce is also homemade, and all the meat is smoked. Dallas said she handles the chicken, but Berger took over the rest of the proteins.
“He has his own business,” Dallas said. “When he finishes his work day, he smokes the meat. It is a lot of work and he has been my savior. And he is good at it.”
Berger said his method involves rubbing the meat with olive oil and smoking over maple or oak wood. He usually begins the 12-hour process on a Sunday afternoon. Around every 25 minutes or so he adds more wood or checks the temperature.
“It’s a lot of watching the smoker,” he said. “It’s a labor of love.”
Though the process is time consuming and often ingredients are hard to find, Dallas said they will continue smoking meats because “we’re known for it.”
He said he sometimes adds ribs or brisket to the menu, if he can find time to cook them.
Billy Bob’s Boneyard BBQ, Grill and More spent its first year at Railroad Square in Kalkaska, the summer months at Dewitt Marine on Clam Lake and then returned in early August to Kalkaska. They also cater events.
In June, they tied with The Dig’s Food Truck in Elmira for first place in the food truck category of the Red Hot Best of Kalkaska, Gaylord and Grayling.
The food truck is currently located at Railroad Square in Kalkaska from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays. Dallas said they close at the end of October and plan to reopen for the season in March or April, depending on the weather.
