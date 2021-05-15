LAKE ANN — Rachel Beckwith started calling herself “The Bread Lady” in October 2019.
She wanted to share her love for dough, the smell and everything about loaves by starting a bakery.
Beckwith baked and sold loaves to neighbors and friends for 10 years before opening The Bread Lady to the public.
“I have three boys,” she said. “I wanted to work from home. I always thought I’d have a pie bakery when I grew up.”
Business rose, she said, until the pandemic hit in March 2020. She said people called to cancel their orders, and she thought that was the end of her new career.
However, by late summer 2020, she welcomed customers into her Lake Ann garage, where she bakes bread and decorates cakes.
Beckwith said her passion for baking grew during her past living situations. She learned the process from a former Mennonite family, whom she lived with when she ran away from home as a teen.
“My great grandmas and grandmas are very Italian, so food was always a part of feel-good memories,” she said. “It was cathartic. Baking bread was a great way to be calm.”
Currently, she rotates through 24 flavors of bread. Popular loaves, Beckwith said, include bacon and Swiss and garlic Parmesan — her favorite. They also created a bread with cherry tomato, mozzarella and a balsamic glaze.
“We try to do fruit breads too,” she said. “We barter with farmers for all of our fruits when they’re in season.”
Beckwith said she caters to her artistic side with cake decorating. She takes orders, but is working six to eight weeks in advance. She already has plans to bake wedding cakes almost every weekend until next year.
She added that she only needs at least 24-hours notice for breads or cinnamon rolls.
“Bread is relaxing,” she said. “Cakes are highly demanding, but that’s OK. I like to touch both worlds.”
Holidays also dictate what she makes. For example, pumpkin donuts are popular in the fall.
Beckwith’s husband Nick lost his job in the summer of 2020. Rather than find something else outside the home, he opted to help his wife bake.
“It was kind of a nice transition,” he said. “It made financial sense. I was a homebody anyway.”
Though they bake long hours nearly every day in a small space, he said he enjoys working with his spouse. He is also learning new culinary skills.
“As a kid, my mom baked bread,” he said. “I saw the process my whole life. In the commercial setting, I had no experience. I’m impressed we’re doing what we’re doing.”
The Bread Lady is a newer addition to the Saturday farmers market in Frankfort and the Sunday market in Interlochen. Beckwith said they bring 125-150 loaves to each event.
“We always sell out before the market closes,” she said.
Traverse Area District Library offers a free virtual baking session with Beckwith at 6:30 p.m. May 17. Interlochen Public Library collaborates to host this event. Register at tadl.org/thebreadlady.
Additionally, The Bread Lady presents an outdoor Spring Garden Party May 22. The afternoon includes free treats, refreshments and plants to take home. Beckwith said it is family friendly, and the bakery sells goods during the event.
The Bread Lady is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 19773 Linwood Ave. in Lake Ann.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.