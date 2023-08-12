TRAVERSE CITY — Chad Perreault, from Harbor Springs, traveled to Korea for the first time in 2012 and kept going back — twice to study abroad, several times to vacation and even as a teacher.
“I fell in love with the culture and food,” Perreault said.
He was in Korea during the COVID-19 pandemic. He cooked at home a lot and worked on a menu for his future eatery: Heart N Seoul.
He moved back to Michigan in March 2022 and to Traverse City in October of that year. He started the Heart N Seoul food truck in June to bring a new cuisine to the northern Michigan area.
“There was no Korean food,” he said. “So I built out a food trailer to get started.”
There are three menu options right now, Perreault said. The bibimbap (or mixed rice) is a full meal that includes cucumbers, beansprout, mushrooms, carrots and the customer’s choice of protein (beef, pork or tofu). Perreault said this bowl is traditionally topped with a sunny-side up egg, but people can customize their orders.
The other two menu items are snacks. Perreault said the kimchi pajeon is a pancake with fermented cabbage and onions that is often dipped in soy sauce.
The samgak kimbap is a triangle seaweed sandwich made with rice and spicy tuna. Perreault said he includes instructions for opening the seaweed, as it is important to keep it dry until ready to eat.
“It’s a rice ball essentially, with seaweed over it,” he said. “It’s wrapped in plastic — the seaweed. People have fun trying to figure it out.”
Though traditional bibimbap is spicy, Perreault said he tailored the dish for more people to try.
The bowl comes with a choice of sauce on the side. The spicy tuna sandwich does include a bit of gochujang, a Korean chili paste. Perreault said this, along with soy and garlic, is “what makes most Korean dishes.”
Perreault encouraged people to “come say hi and ask about the food.” Eventually, he said, he hopes to open a physical restaurant that serves Korean barbecue, a technique for grilling meat.
“First, I wanted to give people an idea of what Korean food is,” he said.
Earthen Ales co-owner Andrew Kidwell-Brix said they invited Perreault to serve food at the brewery. Kidwell-Brix said Archie’s food truck previously was parked on their property. The owners, who now run Archie’s Social House, suggested connecting with Perreault to bring his food truck in.
Kidwell-Brix said they are excited to help Perreault get started in the food truck world.
“He’s not trying to do too many things, so it’s approachable for people,” Kidwell-Brix said. “I’ve been through the whole menu. The pork belly bibimbap — there’s nothing better.”
Find the Heart N Seoul food truck Fridays through Tuesdays until Aug. 21 at Earthen Ales in Traverse City, at the Emmet County Fairgrounds in Petoskey from Aug. 22-26 and at Kingsley Local Brewing on Aug. 30.
For the full menu and schedule, visit heartseoultc.com.
