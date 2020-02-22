TRAVERSE CITY — Forrest and Nicole Moline aim to provide a community dining experience during the 10th annual .
The husband and wife own and operate the food-focused event space Forrest, A Food Studio, which they opened at 408 S. Union St. in November.
“People are encouraged to walk about and come into the kitchen,” Forrest Moline said. “It’s really intimate. We explain each dish and how it was prepared.”
Moline said he selected Latin-influenced cuisine — including empanadas, mole, a stuffed pepper and churros — for Restaurant Week as homage to his childhood in southern California.
“Some of my best friends are Mexican so I grew up near Mexican food,” Moline said. “I wanted to cook the Mexican food I haven’t seen around town. This was a chance to offer something different for that month.”
He said the response was overwhelmingly positive when they opened reservations for restaurant week. Normally their dinners are $80 per person for four courses, but he said with a $35 menu during Restaurant Week, “more people were eager to try it out.”
“It sold out immediately — in 24 hours,” he said. “It’s gaining popularity. We’re really excited to cook for our first Restaurant Week.”
Moline encouraged people to check out their website and social media pages for upcoming dinners, cooking classes and other experiences. Menus are posted one month in advance.
He added that they primarily offer an in-home private chef service but wanted to expand to more people in the area.
The Molines bought the building in March 2019 and acquired both their food and liquor licenses by the fall.
“We run a reservation-only type of dining establishment,” Forrest said of the 24-seat facility. “We know how many people are being served so there’s little to no waste.”
Downtown Development Authority Marketing and Communications Director Colleen Paveglio said Fustini’s Oils & Vinegars is another newcomer to Restaurant Week.
The store mainly features a retail space, but Paveglio said there is a kitchen in the back.
“They’re unique,” she said. “They’re featuring guest chefs each night. They’re only doing five nights.”
She added that Fustini’s hosts chefs from the food truck Radish, who offer vegan food Feb. 26 and 29. Many other restaurants have expanded their menus to include these and vegetarian options for diners.
“That’s really important,” Paveglio said. “A lot of people have been really conscious of it.”
Though not sure what she will choose to eat, Paveglio said she and some friends are planning to go to Trattoria Stella next week.
“If I could go to them all, I would,” she said. “It definitely is a local event. It provides an opportunity for them to try a new restaurant or enjoy their favorite.”
Paveglio said the format remains the same this year: restaurants offer three-course meals for either $25 or $35. Reservations are encouraged for most places.
However, the DDA did make changes to its photo competition.
“Typically we’ve done a giveaway, but we changed the parameters,” Paveglio said. “Each night we’ll give away $200. We take the best seven photos and the public can vote.”
Diners can share pictures of their meals on Instagram using #TCRW and tagging @downtown_tc. One winner receives $200 from participating restaurants.
The public can vote for their favorite photos and the grand prize goes to the person with the most likes by the end of the week.
