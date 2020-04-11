CEDAR — Michigan tasting rooms may be closed, but Bel Lago Vineyards and Winery in Cedar found a way to bring happy hour to customers.
Director of Marketing Sarah Peschel said they recently collaborated with Boss Mouse Cheese, based in Kingsley, to deliver pours and charcuterie selections to local and out-of-state residents.
“We’ve had a number of people who are ordering wine from Cedar,” she said. “It’s mostly Michigan, but we can ship to 41 states, which is a nice perk for people who are a bit farther away.”
Peschel said they offer six bottles of wine with a 1/2 pound of assorted cheeses or 12 bottles with a full pound of cheeses. People can select any of their wines, but office manager Christy Kandel said they are known for their reds.
“Our Pinot Noir is another popular one,” Kandel said. “Also our Pinot Grigio Chardonnay and people like our (Leelanau) Primavera.”
All of these pair well with the cheeses, she said.
The program keeps Kandel busy. She said she packs orders all day on most days. She said they get a lot of locals who already know them and most go for the six bottles of wine.
“It’s a super good opportunity,” Kandel said. “It’s a good opportunity to get our wines to your doorstep and try craft cheese. We are helping each other promote our businesses.”
Boss Mouse Cheese Owner and Cheesemaker Sue Kurta said her production facility churns out aged cheeses, using pasteurized milk from Moomers. Her products are usually a staple in the Bel Lago tasting room.
“It’s been such a banger,” she said of the partnership. “I’m so happy. It’s nice to have the local combination.”
Each cheese is individually wrapped at the time of the order, so it is fresh.
Several types are available for shipping: Swiss, Red Leicester (an English cheddar) and Montasio (Italian). Swiss, Kurta said, is the bestseller and the Montasio can be made with dill or rosemary to add to its flavor.
“We do a bunch of flavors so they have a nice variety,” she said. “They’re very stable for shipping. They’re very old-fashioned looking.”
Kurta said the smaller box comes with two flavors, while the larger option might contain three or four cheeses to enjoy with the beverages.
“Food that comes from the same part of the world is often complimentary,” she said. “I haven’t seen what they’re sending out, but pretty much ... wine and cheese go together no matter what.”
Though wine club members receive a discount on their orders, Peschel said low shipping prices apply to everyone. Instead of the usual $25-30 fee, customers pay a penny. Locals can get their order via curbside pickup, if desired.
The delivery special is set to end April 13, but Peschel said they plan to extend it because of its popularity since the March 28 launch. They do not have a specific end date yet.
“Everybody is trying to figure out what to do and how to do it,” Peschel said. “We had a customer say it makes her time at home happier. As long as we can encourage that feeling, we’ll keep it going.”
Visit the Bel Lago Vineyards and Winery website to browse products or place an order.
